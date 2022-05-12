OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals,...www.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0