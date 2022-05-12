ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NRSC reserves $53M in Senate battleground ads

By Natalie Allison
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELcPi_0fbP8Kvn00
Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, speaks during the weekly Senate Republican leadership news conference on April 26. | Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo

Senate Republicans’ campaign committee is spending bigger — and earlier — on television ads this year, an aggressive strategy to pressure Democrats before summer starts as the GOP seeks to wrest control of the Senate this fall.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is reserving $53 million in ads in top battleground states through the November election, a figure substantially larger than the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s $33 million initial ad buy for the year — and greater than the NRSC’s $33 million reservation at this point in the 2020 cycle .

The campaign committee’s ad rollout begins Friday with television spots starting in two key swing states — Arizona and North Carolina — according to Joanna Burgos, director of the NRSC’s independent expenditure arm. That’s sooner than the committee has ever launched its election year ad campaign, which previously started in June, at the earliest.

The NRSC has reserved its ad time in the small group of states that will likely determine control of the Senate — $9.5 million in Georgia, $9 million in Wisconsin, $9 million in New Hampshire, $8 million in Arizona, $8 million in Pennsylvania, $6.5 million in North Carolina and $3 million in Nevada, according to a plan provided to POLITICO. The committee will spend another $2.6 million in Wisconsin on hybrid ads jointly funded by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson ’s campaign.

The DSCC has reserved significantly more ad time than the NRSC in Nevada at $8.4 million. But the DSCC left North Carolina off its initial list. The Southern swing state has trended red in recent years, though is still believed to be competitive for Democrats in the 2022 Senate race.

The Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , also avoided buying TV time in North Carolina as part of its $106 million in initial bookings. Senate Leadership Fund, meanwhile, the super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , has North Carolina high on its list of states included in the group’s $141 million reservation.

But SLF’s ads aren’t scheduled to begin airing until September, leaving incumbent Democrats in this cycle’s top battleground states — Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona, Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire — to run positive ads about themselves for months as Republican candidates fight each other for the nomination.

To date this cycle, the NRSC has spent a collective $3.2 million on ads in those four states, though the spots have been more generic.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the NRSC, has been open about his belief that Republicans should act sooner rather than later to combat ads promoting incumbent Democrats — instead of waiting until later in the summer to begin attacking them on the air.

“The NRSC Independent Expenditure arm has reserved the largest amount of ad time than any election cycle before and will start spending earlier than ever before to make sure we define these radical Democrats and send them packing in November,” NRSC executive director Jackie Schutz Zeckman said in a statement.

The committee intends to take out ads showing the four vulnerable incumbent Democrats’ record of voting in favor of President Joe Biden’s agenda, policies the NRSC will argue have “caused rampant crime, inflation to skyrocket, gas prices to rise and created a crisis at our Southern Border,” Schutz Zeckman said.

Both the NRSC, the DSCC and the parties’ top Senate super PACs are expected to increase their ad buys as the cycle unfolds, though early reservations allow the groups to get more bang for their buck before rates increase.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#Nrsc#Gop Senate#State Senate#Ap Photo#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
12K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy