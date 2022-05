Monday: Mostly cloudy skies for the first part of the day with rain showers. The rain will remain scattered as it moves through but could have a few heavier showers or storms embedded within. There could be some windier conditions and/or hail if a storm hits your neighborhood. From there we will see these showers ending in the early afternoon before the sun makes its way back out. The cold front that is giving us the rain will drop highs for the next several days. High of 69.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO