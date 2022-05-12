Covid-19 Cases Rising in Illinois

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board meets tonight and they have a routine agenda. In “Old Business,” the board will hear a report from the Academic Foundation, as well as discuss and approve the substitute teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians list. They will also approve the calendar for the current school year, tentatively approve the 2021-2022 amended budget for the district, and set a hearing date for the budget. In “New Business,” they will authorize the bookkeeper and Superintendent to prepare the 2022-2023 budget. They are also set to approve a pair of FFA trip requests and the duel credit agreement with IECC. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School.

OBLONG, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO