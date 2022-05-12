Cooler weather with a chance of T-Storms

Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO