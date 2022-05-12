ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cooler weather with a chance of T-Storms

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. We tied the record high for the third time this week. Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms by morning. Wind:...

www.kshb.com

kshb.com

A beautiful start to the week with more rain & storms Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A beautiful, spring day ahead with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Storms possible Tuesday afternoon, night, and Wednesday night. Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: W 5 mph. High: 79°. Tonight: Clear and refreshing. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low:...
kshb.com

Periods of rain and thunderstorms end around noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The strongest thunderstorms are moving into southern Missouri. Small hail is still possible with the remaining thunderstorms. Sky conditions should be good for lunar eclipse viewing tonight. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms will end around noon. Wind: N-NE 10-20...
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Sunday thunderstorms

Tomorrow night there will be a total lunar eclipse and it will occur whether we can see it or not. A clear sky is needed. Now, if we miss this one, the next total lunar eclipse that we will see here occurs March 13-14, 2025. There is a very good...
kshb.com

Storms Sunday morning, feeling great later in the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Storms coming Sunday morning, some could produce large hail. Sky conditions should be good for lunar eclipse viewing Sunday night. Warm temperatures with occasional rain chances over the next 10-days. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly for...
KMBC.com

T-storms expected to move in Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight. Scattered T-storms are possible midday Sunday into the afternoon. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind and quarter-sized hail as the main threats. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Look for more...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms in forecast for Oklahoma

Severe storms are in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma. The storms are expected to start this afternoon and move into the evening. Taylor shows when you can expect severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest severe weather timeline. Be sure to download the...
lawrencekstimes.com

KU graduation bumped to afternoon

The University of Kansas commencement ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an update from KU. Commencement was set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday. However, severe storms are expected across northeastern Kansas Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reports that large hail and damaging winds are possible with...
wichitabyeb.com

Splash Aqua Park will reopen at the end of the month

Mark your calendars for May 27, Splash Aqua Park will be back open to the public. Located at 860 W. Steeple Bay Parkway, Splash Aqua Park is a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers all connected together and floating in a large lake. Tickets are available now...
kshb.com

NASCAR fans enjoy sights, sounds of racing at AdventHealth 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The sights, smells and sounds of NASCAR at Kansas Speedway had fans hyped up for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday. "I love that. I mean, how can you not love that?" race fan Amy Hahn said of the deafening roar of 36 stock cars speeding around the track at 200 mph. "My nephew works for NASCAR. There's nothing better."
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Salina Post

Great Kansas Fishing Derby back for 2nd year, begins today

PRATT – An angler’s prized catch may actually be worth a prize this spring and summer in Kansas, thanks to the return of the Great Kansas Fishing Derby. This year’s Derby will run May 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. During that time, anglers can try their luck at catching one of more than 500 specially tagged fish located in public waterbodies across the Sunflower State.
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
