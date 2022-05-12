Andrew St. James & Friends

Safra presents Echonomist (Innervisions/Afterlife), Emanate(Mioli Music), and Nile at the Midway. Greek mastermind Echonomist represents the true definition of 'artist'. His prolific output combined with his ability to experiment with a variety of styles and liberated approach is an essential component of his artistic nature. With years of experience already under his belt, Echonomist has gone through a leap in his development recently, with releases on Innervisions, Afterlife, TAU, and Kompakt, among others, establishing his production prowess. Working with such influential labels has not only boosted his profile but, more importantly, demonstrated that his musical ability has reached an impeccable standard, acknowledged by label heads like Dixon, Ame, Tale Of Us, Michael Mayer, and Adana Twins. Both on a solo trip and in collaborative projects Echonomist's talent shines through and he's primed for continued success at the very highest level...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO