Andrew St. James & Friends

Cover picture for the articleFAST TIMES.! - Light After Darkness. "When people ask what's going on with the San Francisco music scene, point them in the general direction of Andrew St. James." - Aidin Vaziri, San Francisco Chroncle. Andrew St. James was born the accidental child of The Rolling Stones' tour caterers. After...

Rooftop Party w/ Cristoph

All Day All Night is back at the Hotel VIA Rooftop for our infamous day parties on May 15th featuring one of our favorite DJ/Producers in the world, CRISTOPH. His progressive, melodic, and underground sounds are perfect for this special day party. Support by Just Lucas and Alma. If you've...
Return of Mosswood Meltdown Festival Coincides with Grand Reopening of Oakland’s Thee Stork Club

Punk-heavy Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 2nd and 3rd, with a lineup that features Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, The Dirtbombs, Bleached, Hunx and His Punx, Shannon Shaw, The Linda Lindas, and more. The two-day, all ages event by Total Trash Productions, will once again be hosted by American filmmaker, writer, actor, and artist John Waters.
Contemporary Dance Performance in Art Installation, "States of Meditation"

Local artist Erin Zhao and contemporary dancer Moscelyne Parkeharrison, collaborate on a performance centered on "States of Meditation". Please join us for an afternoon performance by Moscelyne ParkeHarrison in collaboration with local artist, Haoyun Erin Zhao and her most recent site-specific installation at Heron Arts, "States of Meditation", with music by Daniel Berkman. Tickets are donation-based. Please donate what you can to support the artists and the space for this event.
Night of Ideas: (Re)Building Together

Night of Ideas is roaring back with another free celebration of critical thought and creative expression!. In partnership with the French Consulate's Villa San Francisco, California Humanities, SFMOMA and the SF Public Library, KQED hosts the in-person return of Night of Ideas at our new community media center and studio headquarters in the Mission.
Entertainment
Safra presents: Echonomist (Innervission/Afterlife), Emanate (Mioli), and Nile

Safra presents Echonomist (Innervisions/Afterlife), Emanate(Mioli Music), and Nile at the Midway. Greek mastermind Echonomist represents the true definition of 'artist'. His prolific output combined with his ability to experiment with a variety of styles and liberated approach is an essential component of his artistic nature. With years of experience already under his belt, Echonomist has gone through a leap in his development recently, with releases on Innervisions, Afterlife, TAU, and Kompakt, among others, establishing his production prowess. Working with such influential labels has not only boosted his profile but, more importantly, demonstrated that his musical ability has reached an impeccable standard, acknowledged by label heads like Dixon, Ame, Tale Of Us, Michael Mayer, and Adana Twins. Both on a solo trip and in collaborative projects Echonomist's talent shines through and he's primed for continued success at the very highest level...
ArtScape 2022

ArtScape is a festive family-friendly art event happening 2nd Saturdays June-October 11-5pm on a closed-to-traffic 37th Ave & Ortega in the Outer Sunset featuring Local Artists, Live Music, Delicious Food, and Creative Activities for all ages. ArtScape provides a space for the community and local artists, makers, and performing artists...
