Forecast: Scattered showers tonight and Friday

A nearby area of low pressure along with sea breeze is bringing scattered showers into SWFL Thursday and Friday- mainly late in the day.

Most of the night will be in the 80s, but areas that see rain will be cooler. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the early morning.

Friday will start off in the mid 60s. The afternoon will soar into the mid and upper 80s before more rain arrives.

The weekend is looking rather hot and dry. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs near 90.