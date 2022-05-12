ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Mother of brain-damaged boy, 12, facing life support switch-off ‘would rather have some of him than none’

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qghh_0fbP5LQD00

The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she would “rather have some of him than none” as a court is set to make a decision about whether to end his life support .

Specialist doctors treating Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex , believe it is “highly likely” the 12-year-old is brain dead after suffering what has been described as a “tragic accident” at home.

His family say he is currently in an induced coma at a hospital in London.

Medical professionals say his life-support treatment should stop. But Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors’ proposals.

Hospital bosses asked a High Court judge to decide what moves are in Archie‘s best interests, with this set to be considered on Thursday.

Ms Dance is hoping to be given more time for the 12-year-old, who has not regained consciousness since the incident that left his brain-damaged than a month ago.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage but I would rather have some of Archie than none of Archie just to wake up every morning and kiss his beautiful little face,” his mother is reported as saying by the Mirror .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS6ub_0fbP5LQD00

“I am fighting for as much time as possible to watch and wait.”

She reportedly added: “Hope is what I am holding on to at the moment. Where there is life there’s hope. Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go.

“I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead. He may not be the same as he was but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this I want to give it to him.”

Ms Dance said Archie, who is being cared for at the Royal London Hospital in east London, might have been taking part in a “online challenge” when he was hurt.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, from the High Court’s family division, is scheduled to consider the case at a private hearing in London on Thursday.

Comments / 367

Allyson PD
3d ago

I pulled life support from my 4 day old son in 95. way to many medical reasons but my husband and I felt like if he was going to live we would deal with whatever happened but we were not going to have a machine breath for him. We had last rites done ,pulled the plug and waited. He got to breathing about 4 times a minute for about 15 minutes then started to pink up and breath more. He is now 28 and a firefighter in Kentucky. That was the hardest decision I ever had to make but it was also the easiest. We didn't want him to suffer and for us personally saying keep the machines on was selfish. Yeah it might of been good for us but not for him. His life is working out exactly how he is supposed to live it.

Reply(25)
169
Beth Janousek
3d ago

I had to do that to my husband of 25 years. if they can't live without a machine breathing for them they are already gone. let the child go to God with dignity. he will not come back to life.

Reply(22)
104
walkerdog
3d ago

This is a horrible situation for any parent or family member. If he isn't able to breathe on his own then it's probably time for them to let him go. It's not fair to the child to be kept in a vegetative state.

Reply(27)
72
Related
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother fights High Court battle to keep brain damaged 12-year-old son alive: Doctors say life support should be switched off four weeks after he was found with ligature around his neck at home

A desperate mother is battling with a hospital to keep her son's life support switched on after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck four weeks ago. Hollie Dance, 46, wants to give 12-year-old son Archie Battersbee every chance at life, but specialists treating him say it is 'highly likely' he is already brain dead.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#East London#Royal London Hospital#High Court#Mirror
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Terminally ill mother told she ‘looks too good to have cancer’ by trolls

A terminally ill mother-of-three has shared her experience of receiving cruel abuse from strangers online who have accused her of looking “too good” to be suffering.On 10 May 2021, Jemma McGowan was told she had just one year to live after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 ovarian cancer on 9 February the same year. The harrowing diagnosis came just weeks after the birth of her third child, Betty.Since then she has been documenting her battle with cancer on Instagram, which has opened her up to a torrent of abusive messages from users who claim she is “faking” her illness.The...
CANCER
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy