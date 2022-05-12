ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Is Gold Mining Technically Illegal In New York State?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever dreamed of mining for gold in New York State, you may need to reconsider those dreams. Is it illegal to go gold mining in New York?. Believe it or not, in New York State there is a law that dates back to 1776 that makes it...

