Is Gold Mining Technically Illegal In New York State?

New evidence is adding further context to the white supremacist mass shooting that killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.Payton Gendron, 18, who has been charged with murder over the attack, had previously threatened to shoot up his high school and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, an anonymous law enforcement source told The Associated Press.In 2021, the then-17-year-old talked about committing a shooting at Susquehanna Valley Central High School in Broome County, New York. The threats to the school came in comments to fellow students, The Buffalo News reported on...
Comments / 0