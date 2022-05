On Sunday, May 15th, from 2-6 p.m. the Knoxville community is invited to walk, bike, jog, or dance their way through town at Open Streets. Sevier Avenue will be closed to all motorized traffic from Atchley St. to Suttree Landing via Foggy Bottom St., allowing revelers a day of playing, exercising, and socializing all on foot or wheels.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO