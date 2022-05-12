ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: The heat stays this weekend and we add rain and storms.

By Dave Rexroth
WXYZ
 4 days ago

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: ESE 5...

www.wxyz.com

WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: Reigniting tourism in USA & Michigan; and Forgotten Harvest expanding

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 15, Spotlight on the News will look at the effort to reignite tourism in Michigan and across America. Chris Thompson, President & CEO of Brand USA and Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, will be our guests. We'll also check in with Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest about the expansion of his surplus food collection organization.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

10 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said. Three others were wounded and are expected to survive. Police said the suspected shooter was wearing tactical gear when he approached the Tops Market and began shooting people in the parking lot before entering the store.
BUFFALO, NY
WXYZ

White Castle giving away complimentary cheese sliders on National Slider Day

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WXYZ) — White Castle invites customers far and wide to enjoy a complimentary Cheese Slider on National Slider Day, May 15. All they have to do is visit their favorite White Castle and present a digital coupon that can be found on the company’s social media channels. No purchase is necessary to receive the free Cheese Slider.
RESTAURANTS
City
Detroit, MI
WXYZ

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse. But in a mixed ruling Friday, the court also handed a victory to one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE

