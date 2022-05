Early voting has begun in the City of Fredericksburg’s Republican Primary to be held on June 21. As a result of the 2020 Census, Virginia conducted redistricting that redrew the statewide voting maps. The City of Fredericksburg’s Congressional line changed from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 7. Rob Wittman will continue to be the City’s representative until the November Election at which time we will then have a new Congressional Representative. The 7th Congressional District is currently held by Abigail Spanberger. The June 21st Republican Primary will decide who will be on the ballot to run against Ms. Spanberger in the November 8th General Election.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO