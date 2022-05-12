ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's Sana Vida provides new approach to wellness

Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products. Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Collaborating to increase tourism in Grand Island

As a child, two of the worst days of the whole year were the last day of family vacation followed closely by the last day of summer vacation. As the sun set I vividly remember not wanting the day to end. One more ball game with my friends, one more cast of the fishing rod, one last dive into the pool, and one last evening on the lake pier watching the sky go from orange to blue to black.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Teen injured after Saturday shooting at Grand Island Wal-mart

A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 South Locust St. The store was closed at the time. GIPD Sgt....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Road construction on U.S. Highway 2 will last until Fall 2023

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Highway 2 in Grand Island near U.S. Highway 281 west to Cairo. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation work will include removing and replacing the existing lanes with 9-inch doweled concrete, replacing curb inlets, adding new concrete flumes, bridge repair, asphalt pavement overlay and guardrail. Head-to-head traffic will be maintained between Highway 281 and Engleman Road on Highway 2.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Grand Island, NE
Obituaries
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police lauding victim of attempted kidnapping

Grand Island police are praising a 13-year-old victim of an attempted kidnapping Monday in Grand Island for his bravery in “doing the right thing” by fighting off his alleged attacker. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the male teenager was walking home from school in the area of 12th Street...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Trailblazers: Grand Island Public Class of ’22 district’s first four-year academy grads

The Grand Island Senior High Academy Class of 2022 started their freshman year feeling like guinea pigs and ended the program feeling like trailblazers. This year’s GISH graduating class is the first to spend all four years of high school being educated in the Academy, deemed by many students, teachers and administrators a success while continuing to evolve and shift.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Celine Swan: Celebrate the good — you can do it!

It seems I have this type of resilient attitude. I received this “gift” from my parents that if something is bad in your day or your life do not give up! Therefore, I try to always tell myself that tomorrow will be better and to celebrate the good.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Grand Island Independent
Grand Island Independent

Marlene Mader

Thank you for all the cards and birthday wishes for my birthday. Thank you, also, to my children and grandchildren for a very special day.
Grand Island Independent

Dennis Baasch family

We would like to thank everyone for blessing us with your kindness and support. It was so heartwarming to have such wonderful friends surround us in our time of sorrow. We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown us with the countless memorials, plants, flowers, food, cards, letters, prayers and visits.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grand Island Independent

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb. In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”
DONIPHAN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Two Aurora businesses fail alcohol inspections

Of 38 businesses in Hamilton and Merrick counties checked on Saturday, 36 passed alcohol inspections carried out by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. The 36 outlets refused to sell alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 95%. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. One of them...
AURORA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Grand Island Independent

Central City/Fullerton/Centura ready for second chance, takes on Beatrice

After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
BEATRICE, NE
Grand Island Independent

Dad inspires Ravenna grad to become an electrician

RAVENNA — Hunter Douglas looked forward to graduation from Ravenna High School on May 7 with both excitement and a tinge of regret. He’s had a rich high school experience, but he’ll miss his friends and his athletic success after he receives his diploma. Douglas, 17, was...
RAVENNA, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police take part in drug-impaired driving effort

During a special mobilization conducted by the Grand Island Police Department last month, officers made a total of 6 DUI arrests including three for driving under the influence of drugs. The work was done between April 18 and 24 as part of a statewide Drug Impaired Driving mobilization grant. Five...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Hall County residents petition for repairs along north county roads

A petition signed by more than 40 residents demanding repairs to roads in north Hall County, near Cairo, was accepted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “The lack of adequate drainage of water and snow, frequency of grading, and washboards occurring on the roads are causing the roads to deteriorate and become dangerous to travelers. It is our request that the situation be addressed by assigning another machine operator to Route 5, or by otherwise addressing the situation in order to improve road conditions.”
HALL COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Rain was welcome; wind, violent dirt clouds and lightning were not

YORK – The violent thunderstorm that ravaged the York area Thursday evening roared into town with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments. Air temperature in...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Dutch and Marian Dethlefs

A big thank you to everyone who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. They brought back a lot of memories!. Special thanks to our kids and families for two special days and again on Easter, with everyone home. What a great two weeks of celebrating and hard to believe, so many cards! Thank you again so much.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy