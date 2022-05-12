Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

As a child, two of the worst days of the whole year were the last day of family vacation followed closely by the last day of summer vacation. As the sun set I vividly remember not wanting the day to end. One more ball game with my friends, one more cast of the fishing rod, one last dive into the pool, and one last evening on the lake pier watching the sky go from orange to blue to black.

