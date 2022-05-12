Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products. Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.
As a child, two of the worst days of the whole year were the last day of family vacation followed closely by the last day of summer vacation. As the sun set I vividly remember not wanting the day to end. One more ball game with my friends, one more cast of the fishing rod, one last dive into the pool, and one last evening on the lake pier watching the sky go from orange to blue to black.
A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 South Locust St. The store was closed at the time. GIPD Sgt....
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Highway 2 in Grand Island near U.S. Highway 281 west to Cairo. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation work will include removing and replacing the existing lanes with 9-inch doweled concrete, replacing curb inlets, adding new concrete flumes, bridge repair, asphalt pavement overlay and guardrail. Head-to-head traffic will be maintained between Highway 281 and Engleman Road on Highway 2.
Grand Island police are praising a 13-year-old victim of an attempted kidnapping Monday in Grand Island for his bravery in “doing the right thing” by fighting off his alleged attacker. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the male teenager was walking home from school in the area of 12th Street...
The Grand Island Senior High Academy Class of 2022 started their freshman year feeling like guinea pigs and ended the program feeling like trailblazers. This year’s GISH graduating class is the first to spend all four years of high school being educated in the Academy, deemed by many students, teachers and administrators a success while continuing to evolve and shift.
It seems I have this type of resilient attitude. I received this “gift” from my parents that if something is bad in your day or your life do not give up! Therefore, I try to always tell myself that tomorrow will be better and to celebrate the good.
We would like to thank everyone for blessing us with your kindness and support. It was so heartwarming to have such wonderful friends surround us in our time of sorrow. We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown us with the countless memorials, plants, flowers, food, cards, letters, prayers and visits.
Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb. In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”
Of 38 businesses in Hamilton and Merrick counties checked on Saturday, 36 passed alcohol inspections carried out by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. The 36 outlets refused to sell alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 95%. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. One of them...
After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
RAVENNA — Hunter Douglas looked forward to graduation from Ravenna High School on May 7 with both excitement and a tinge of regret. He’s had a rich high school experience, but he’ll miss his friends and his athletic success after he receives his diploma. Douglas, 17, was...
During a special mobilization conducted by the Grand Island Police Department last month, officers made a total of 6 DUI arrests including three for driving under the influence of drugs. The work was done between April 18 and 24 as part of a statewide Drug Impaired Driving mobilization grant. Five...
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I’ve been to a lot of graduations in the last week or so and was wondering why “Pomp and Circumstance” is the official graduation march. A: We found an interview done by NPR which explained this very...
A petition signed by more than 40 residents demanding repairs to roads in north Hall County, near Cairo, was accepted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “The lack of adequate drainage of water and snow, frequency of grading, and washboards occurring on the roads are causing the roads to deteriorate and become dangerous to travelers. It is our request that the situation be addressed by assigning another machine operator to Route 5, or by otherwise addressing the situation in order to improve road conditions.”
YORK – The violent thunderstorm that ravaged the York area Thursday evening roared into town with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments. Air temperature in...
A big thank you to everyone who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. They brought back a lot of memories!. Special thanks to our kids and families for two special days and again on Easter, with everyone home. What a great two weeks of celebrating and hard to believe, so many cards! Thank you again so much.
