Poulsbo, WA

Local charcuterie catering business opens sandwich shop in Poulsbo

By Tyler Shuey, food, Poulsbo
kitsapdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local charcuterie catering business that started last year has now opened a sandwich shop on Viking Avenue in Poulsbo. Amazing Graze is located in the Mobile gas station near Les Schwab in the old space that Subway was in. The space had been vacant for two years, and it only...

www.kitsapdailynews.com

Savor the delicate croissant at Seattle's Pufftown Bakehouse

In the spring of 2020, everyone became an expert at baking sourdough. Some especially motivated bakers opted for donuts, bagels, or perfecting the delicate macaron. But in the kitchen of Seattle chef Daniel Durand and partner Serena Rodriguez, the bake of the day was always flakey, buttery croissants. A trained pastry chef, Durand has always been drawn to French food and when he and Rodriguez were left with extra time thanks to the pandemic, they played off their strengths to form Pufftown Bakehouse.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show. "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget. Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140...
The Garden Guy: Living with Lavender

Last summer was a prime growing season for lavender in the Greater Seattle area and several questions concerning this versatile sub-shrub did hit my email in-box. Consequently, in preparation for this summer, let’s talk about several forms of this great Mediterranean perennial which might fit well in your landscape.
SEATTLE, WA
Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
2012 SW 306th Place

Well maintained home in Adelaide neighborhood, on private dead-end. 2nd owner, 1st time on market in 41 years. Enter on the main floor w/hardwoods, sunken formal living room w/wood FP, dbl pane windows bring in natural light, formal dining room w/lg picture window, custom kitchen w/eating space, skylights, garden window & slider to new Lg entertainment deck. Lower-level family room w/wood FP, Slider to patio/backyard, utility room w/half bath & access to the attached spacious 2 car garage. Upper-level Lg primary suite w/ walk in closet, 3 bedrooms & full bath. Huge detached 3 bay RV garage, w/separate heat/water, shop space & lots of storage. Mature landscaping, gazebo & Off street parking for up to 10 cars. Close to Parks & Beach access.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
How to catch the Fisherman's Village Music Festival in Everett

The Fisherman's Village Music Festival returns for its 9th year in Everett — and the 2022 lineup is sure to reel you in. This year's festival happens May 19-21 in downtown Everett with loads of bands, plenty of all-ages sets and a Night Market packed with local vendors. Festival...
EVERETT, WA
Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
