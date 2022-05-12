ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week with weekend storms in view

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. It will be a beautiful morning here in Metro Detroit, with mostly clear skies and mild temps in the low-to-mid 50s. We have light winds and good visibility. You might need a light jacket at the bus stop or on that morning walk...

Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain, then sunny Monday

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. After the expected hot weekend, a pattern change will cool us off for a few days. So, those of you who don’t like the heat get a reprieve!. Today’s sunrise was at 6:11 a.m. Overnight rain will end from west to east...
Scattered storms convert to widespread storms Sunday night and into Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. Isolated showers and storms become scattered showers and storms this evening. Widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight and early Monday morning. It becomes cooler overnight with lower temperatures the beginning of this week. Here is your storm timeline:. Until 10 p.m. -...
Metro Detroit weather: Another risk of nasty thunderstorms throughout Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Today will be mild in the morning and very warm in the afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, more showers and thunderstorms are possible. These storms will possibly take place tonight and early tomorrow. The risk of strong to severe storms exists. It may be challenging to view the lunar eclipse. After the front passes, calmer weather arrives in the second half of tomorrow through the middle of this week. Warmer weather returns at the end of this week.
Metro Detroit weather: Storms, showers become more scattered Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown. After some severe weather this afternoon, this evening’s showers and thunderstorms become more scattered. The threat of severe storms gradually decreases, but we must remain wary of heavy downpours and lightning. Wet weather disappears after midnight, and it will be mild....
First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Severe storms for NY, NJ: Gusty winds, hail possible; isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

Central Park’s streak of above-normal high temperatures reached six on Sunday as the Big Apple warmed to 76 degrees. Some locations even cracked the 80-degree mark as southwest winds and plentiful sunshine were in place. A large portion of the area stayed on the dry side, but portions of the Hudson Valley saw a few showers and storms develop during the afternoon hours.
WEATHER ALERT| Severe Storms Target Maryland Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. May 15 — Strong to severe storms move into Maryland over the next two days triggering a WEATHER ALERT Monday. Sunday begins cloudy and foggy with some sun by the afternoon and highs nearing 80-degrees. There is also the chance for spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe weather due to the potential for some damaging wind gusts.
Watch for lunar eclipse in Central Ohio Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a total lunar eclipse Sunday night and though clouds may interfere with the view, some parts of Central Ohio may still see the eclipse. A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun and casts a shadow on the moon. The reflections of Earth's sunsets and sunrises will lead to a unique, reddish hue. That's why some label this the "Super Flower Blood Moon."
TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Northeast Michigan forest fire 30 percent contained; See map below

Fire danger remains very high in the Lower Peninsula and high in the Upper Peninsula. Due to increased risk, the DNR has not conducted prescribed burns in the past week and has not been issuing burn permits. Before any open burning, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and get fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.
‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
16 disc golf courses to check out this summer in Metro Detroit

Every summer, more and more Michiganders pick up on disc golf. The evolving sport incorporates disc frisbees and nature, giving discers a relaxing yet competitive activity to do outdoors. The sport has been trending for years now. Mid Michigan College just opened up a new course last month. If you...
Major Wildfire in N. Lower Michigan

A major wildfire has consumed over 2,000 acres in Montmorency County. That’s about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The entire county has fewer people than the village of Sparta (DNR pic. above). From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States...
