More Lanes Of Kaliste Saloom Road Are Open

Nostalgia. It seems like the more things change, the more they stay the same. That can be applied to many things within Lafayette and Acadiana. I grew up in the Hub City off and on since I was 7 and moved here permanently in 2010. I spent many birthdays at the Kart Ranch and too much of my dad's money at the Acadiana Mall. Many of these places cemented in my memory are still here but some are gone, but definitely not forgotten.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO