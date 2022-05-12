More Lanes Of Kaliste Saloom Road Are Open

New Orleans native Gerald Gruenig is an AM reporter/host, food junkie and music connoisseur for KLFY TV in Lafayette, La. If there's good food and/or music anywhere in Acadiana, you can bet Gerald will be there with a camera and in good spirits. Gerald jokes on his Facebook page, "I do a little bit of everything at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette, Louisiana". Gruenig has won over the hearts of Acadiana with his wit, charm and good humor all of which were challenged while interviewing two bystanders live over the weekend at the annual Frog Festival in Rayne, La.
