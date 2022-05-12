ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas police release video of suspect allegedly burglarizing home, mowing victim’s lawn

walls102.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome surveillance video shows the suspect taking...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

KBTX.com

UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night announced two people have been detained in connection to the shooting that left two people injured at a prom after-party in Milano. It was first thought that only one person was injured, but deputies learned later on...
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore PD investigates after man found dead in driveway

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he was found lying in a driveway by Kilgore Police officers who were responding to reports of gunshots in a local neighborhood. On Saturday, around 6 p.m., the Kilgore Police Department responded to a call in reference to gunshots on Sceyne Street. When KPD arrived they found […]
KILGORE, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while waiting at stop light in Dallas

DALLAS - A 25-year-old man is recovering at a hospital after being shot while at a stop light in Dallas early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 12:45 a.m., in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue. Responding officers found the victim had been shot multiple times. He was taken...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
KBTX.com

Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KLTV

Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A quiet East Texas neighborhood was rattled with the sound of gunfire Saturday night, leaving one man dead. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday off of U.S. Highway 259 in Kilgore in the 800 block of Sceyne Road. Witnesses said the man arrived at a...
BigCountryHomepage

Officers investigate ‘possible discharge of weapon’ at Abilene park, no injuries or damage found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers investigated a possible discharge of a weapon at an Abilene park earlier this week but found no injuries or damage. Police responded a report of a possible discharge of a weapon at Scarborough Park on Hartford Street just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. After investigating, officers were not able to locate […]
ABILENE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen man charged in January attack on his mother

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 30-year-old Killeen man accused of choking his mother in an incident in a Killeen home back in January. Dugahreau Fazon Blakes remained in the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of assault of a family member, impeding breathing or circulation, a third degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
ccpdblotter.com

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS BANK ROBBER.

Corpus Christi Police Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who robbed a local bank. At approximately 5:47 pm, Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 4100 S. Staples in reference to a robbery. Officers contacted the employees and were advised that a male entered the bank right before closing and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.
fox44news.com

Temple man charged in meth dealing investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – An investigation into distribution of meth in the Temple area that developed back in April has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. After warrants were obtained, Jeremy Matthew Garza was arrested by Temple officers and booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on a felony hold.
TEMPLE, TX

