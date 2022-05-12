Texas police release video of suspect allegedly burglarizing home, mowing victim’s lawn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.

