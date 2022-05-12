ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 20

By ALI ZERDIN
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia injured at least 20 people Thursday as authorities urged residents in the vicinity to stay indoors.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) in the town of Kocevje.

Images from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the factory. Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

Authorities said two people suffered severe burns and were transferred to a hospital in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana. Two others were missing, they said. The Melamin factory has about 200 employees.

Regional broadcaster N1 television said a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the plant.

“We advise all residents in the surrounding area to close their windows and not to go out in the open during the intervention," N1 quoted local police as saying. “They also should not go near the scene.”

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products such as melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Chemical Plant#Chemical Industry#Accident#Ap
WDBO

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody. The shooting was...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
WDBO

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four critically wounded in attack at church

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy