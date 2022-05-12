ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: North Korea acknowledges 1st COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDdL8_0fbOxRa900

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has acknowledged its first coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

According to The Associated Press, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that some people with fevers tested positive for the omicron variant in Pyongyang. The report did not specify how many cases had been confirmed from the samples, which were collected Sunday.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of the isolated country, ordered a “strict” nationwide lockdown Thursday, according to Reuters, citing KCNA.

As of March 31, North Korea had not reported any cases of COVID-19 to the World Health Organization; however, foreign experts have strong doubts about the country’s claims of zero infections, according to the AP. North Korea also has declined coronavirus vaccines from COVAX, despite reports that the majority of the country’s 26 million residents are likely unvaccinated, according to the news agency.

The news came as the rate of new COVID-19 cases appeared to be rising in the United States and declining globally, according to The New York Times. As of Wednesday, the U.S. was averaging 84,329 new cases per day, up 58% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the worldwide average was 534,245 new cases per day, down 20% from 14 days earlier.

As for fatalities, the U.S. averaged 327 deaths per day – a decrease of 4% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. The global average hovered at 1,828 daily deaths, down 38% from 14 days earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Wednesday that 66.3% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 46.1% of fully vaccinated residents have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the agency said.

Globally, about 65.5% of people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, compared with just 15.9% of the population in low-income countries, Oxford University’s Our World in Data project reported Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Covid#The Associated Press#Reuters#Kcna#Ap#Covax#The New York Times
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
DOPE Quick Reads

Sunday's Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Witches Prepare Rituals of Release & Christians Proselytize Prophetic Warning

There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘full-fledged nuclear war’ with NATO

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) continued support of Ukraine against Russian invasion forces raises the risk of the conflict “turning into a full-fledged nuclear war.”. In a post on the Telegram app, Medvedev accused...
POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy