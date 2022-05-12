ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

How Bizarre- One New York Hawk Has Attacked 17 Humans In 2 Years

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 4 days ago
Here in New York, one hawk is a pretty dangerous bird to humans. Yes, humans. One New York hawk is currently on the prowl on Long Island in Northport. According to NBC New York, police say a local red-tailed hawk has attacked at least 17 people since just 2020. Apparently the...

