Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0