Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT on Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley, the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the southeast mountains, and Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...223...224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...223...224...225 229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. * Additional Impacts...Isolated dry lightning will be possible along with erratic gusty outflow winds, particularly across Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.
