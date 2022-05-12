Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Terrell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 5 to 10 percent range this afternoon with only marginal recovery of 25 to 40 percent tonight. Tuesday afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tazewell, central Bland and southwestern Mercer Counties through 845 AM EDT At 819 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 9 miles north of Tazewell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bluefield Bland Princeton Tazewell Rocky Gap Bastian and Burkes Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Orange; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 720 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Upper Keys in Monroe County through 600 AM EDT At 530 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Windley Key, or 12 miles northeast of East End Of Channel 5 Bridge, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds near 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Plantation, Upper Matecumbe Key, Teatable Key, Windley Key, Lower Matecumbe Key and Islamorada. This includes US 1 between mile markers 78 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
