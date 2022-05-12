ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Yankees (21-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-14, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Yankees +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .351.

New York is 21-8 overall and 13-4 in home games. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson ranks second on the White Sox with a .333 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI. Luis Robert is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .214 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 8-2, .203 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1933 — Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators made his major league debut with five hits in a 12-inning, 11-10 win over the Chicago White Sox. 1939 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Philadelphia Athletics 8-3 in 10 innings in the first American League night game, held at Philadelphia’s Shibe Park.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Yankees face the White Sox leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (24-9, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-16, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, .93 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Penguins visit the Rangers in game 7 of the

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Penguins +121; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3 BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off in game seven...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Orioles aim to avoid series sweep against the Tigers

Baltimore Orioles (14-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-23, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -140, Orioles +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks and Cubs meet, winner secures 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (12-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-4, 5.32 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Cardinals and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-15, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .91 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Tim Locastro
The Associated Press

Twins and Guardians meet, winner claims 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (16-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-15, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -148, Guardians +124; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Nationals take on the Astros with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (22-12, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (12-23, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (4-1, 1.55 ERA, .64 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -202, Nationals +170; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#Era#White Sox 144#The New York Yankees#The Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Yan Gomes’ cameo as a middle-of-the-order masher was a success for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran catcher batted cleanup for just the 14th time in his 11-year career, responding with a solo homer in the fourth inning and a go-ahead single in the ninth to lift the Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy