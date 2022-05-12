ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul Man Becomes Prime Suspect in Fake Bomb Threat to Mayor’s Office

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a criminal complaint, a 45-year-old St. Paul man acknowledged to making a phony bomb threat against the mayor’s office last month because he was upset about internet access at a public housing complex where he resides. Joel Edward Fox was charged with criminal threats of violence...

