Forecast: A few afternoon showers return Thursday

Rain chances have increased for this evening so have an umbrella handy. Higher-resolution models are picking up on the chance to see scattered storms arriving along the coastal area around and after the evening commute.

It appears that a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Some models have kept the showers around even into the late night around 11 PM. Expect highs today to be around 88°F.

Friday we will kick off the day with a few clouds through the morning with morning lows around the mid to upper 60s. As we head into the afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up and push further inland through the afternoon and evening.

The weekend is look quite warm as highs return to the 90s with a few inland showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, the coast looks partly sunny through the weekend.