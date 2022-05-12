ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: A few afternoon showers return Thursday

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3Dbv_0fbOuM1R00

Rain chances have increased for this evening so have an umbrella handy. Higher-resolution models are picking up on the chance to see scattered storms arriving along the coastal area around and after the evening commute.

It appears that a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Some models have kept the showers around even into the late night around 11 PM. Expect highs today to be around 88°F.

Friday we will kick off the day with a few clouds through the morning with morning lows around the mid to upper 60s. As we head into the afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up and push further inland through the afternoon and evening.

The weekend is look quite warm as highs return to the 90s with a few inland showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, the coast looks partly sunny through the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy