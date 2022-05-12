Kid Cudi Teases Potential New Music With a Snippet From 2019

Before Kanye West‘s YEEZY and his various endeavors with Balenciaga, GAP, adidas, and Nike was Pastelle, a streetwear brand that never really came to fruition. Anything that did release through a rudimentary website was available in incredibly limited numbers to a near non-existent level, while most of what was or is available today is a sample. Pastelle pieces are considered grails among the streetwear and wider fashion community, let alone for any self-confessed Kanye fan. Now, arguably the most iconic piece from Pastelle has come up for sale courtesy of the famed consigner Justin Reed, who’s currently in possession of the Pastelle varsity jacket.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO