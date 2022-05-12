ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Teases Potential New Music With a Snippet From 2019

Cover picture for the articleKid Cudi appears to be taking a blast from the past, pulling up one of his earlier snippets from 2019. As one of this generation’s most influential artists, Cudi has paved the way for melodic artists including Lil Uzi Vert and...

Kendrick Lamar Gets Crucified Above the Ocean in "N95" Music Video

Kendrick Lamar has dropped off an accompanying music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers cut, “N95.”. Co-directed by Lamar and pgLang co-founder Dave Free, the visual is billed as the followup to “The Heart Part 5” — which does not appear on the new album — and features appearances from cousin and pgLang signee Baby Keem and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones. Mikey Alfred of Illegal Civ is also credited for providing additional skate photographer.
Watch Post Malone Debut His New Track "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol" on 'SNL'

In the months leading up to the release of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone made a special appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend for his first performance as their musical guest. Posty debuted a brand new song from the album titled “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.” The...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Kid Cudi
Lil Uzi Vert
Pharrell
Travis Scott
Pusha T
Cudi
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
This Kanye West-Designed Pastelle Varsity Jacket Could Be Yours for $10,000 USD

Before Kanye West‘s YEEZY and his various endeavors with Balenciaga, GAP, adidas, and Nike was Pastelle, a streetwear brand that never really came to fruition. Anything that did release through a rudimentary website was available in incredibly limited numbers to a near non-existent level, while most of what was or is available today is a sample. Pastelle pieces are considered grails among the streetwear and wider fashion community, let alone for any self-confessed Kanye fan. Now, arguably the most iconic piece from Pastelle has come up for sale courtesy of the famed consigner Justin Reed, who’s currently in possession of the Pastelle varsity jacket.
“Mark’s Brain” Is a New Short Film That Captures Gonz's Creative Spirit

A number of the objects in the film will be auctioned on a new site made in conjunction with Shopify. In a sport filled with vibrant styles and personalities, arguably no one has been more influential and instantly recognizable on the culture of skateboarding than Mark Gonzales. A prodigy since his early days, Gonz is revered by many as the ‘Father of Street Skating’ and has become just as globally admired for his imprint in art as his inimitable tricks on the board.
'Cheech & Chong' and WACKO MARIA Drop Third Collaborative Collection

WACKO MARIA and Cheech & Chong are back with their third collaborative collection. Honoring the 1983 classic Still Smokin’, the capsule highlights the famed movie poster that shows Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, and the film title made of smoke. The poster’s playful taglines such as “You can always smell excitement in the air” and “They’ll have you rollin’ in your seats!” are also present throughout the collection, which is comprised of T-shirts, Hawaiian shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved T-shirts, shorts and matches.
