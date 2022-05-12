ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cousin of Amir Locke Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Murder

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the deadly shooting of Otis R. Elder in St. Paul, a youngster decided to plead guilty on Wednesday. When a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis during the investigation into Elder’s killing, it gained national attention. Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin, was 17 when...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 6

Terri Miller
3d ago

That whole article is so exaggerated and doesn’t look like it’s written by a journalist. It came right out of the gossip magazine and reads exactly like it. It’s more hate fodder.

Reply
5
TBI
3d ago

Good now he can spend a couple days in house with his daddy.. They love little boys in the big house.. Pucker Up.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea from SE Minnesota man accused of murdering his father

WABASHA, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to killing his father. James Edward Riley, 46 of Millville, was arrested in March 2021 for the death of Edward Riley, 73. Riley's body was found by his wife in the truck of his vehicle at a rural Zumbro Falls farm. Investigators say James Riley confessed to hitting his father in the head with a hammer a couple of times and then stabbing him. Court documents state Riley then admitted to putting his father's body in the trunk of the vehicle.
MILLVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
bulletin-news.com

Family of Man Killed by St. Paul Police in 2016 Files Federal Lawsuit

Jaffort Smith’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul and four of its police officers who fatally shot him in 2016. They are demanding damages for an alleged violation of his civil rights. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aiding And Abetting#Marijuana#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Family Alleges Minneapolis Police Took DNA Sample From Child Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family says Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others to be detained. He was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) and its Young People’s Task Force want answers. “How many times have our juveniles’ DNA has been taken without a parent consent, without a warrant or without a conviction?” said AJ Flowers with the Young People’s Task Force. “Who has been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ccxmedia.org

Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community Calls For Investigation After MPD Takes 13-Year-Old’s DNA Without Parental Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allegations of Minneapolis Police officers taking DNA samples from children without parental consent have reached Mayor Jacob Frey’s office. The Unity in Community Mediation Team brought the concerns to Minneapolis Police as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and now the community is issuing demands for transparency, accountability and consequences. This comes after a 13-year-old boy was detained by police at Phelps Park after reports of gunfire in the area earlier this month. The child was not charged, but his DNA was taken, and now his family and members of the Unity in Community Meditation Team want...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy