Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime's new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his "brutal" experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal's cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio's movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn't directed a feature since.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO