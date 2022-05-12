ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

They mean business — Taunton’s DECA students tops in nation in fundraising for MDA

By Donna Whitehead, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

TAUNTON — Taunton High School’s DECA club raised more money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association than any chapter in the country and around the world.

A team of senior Taylor Doherty, junior Joey Kazlauskas and senior Tatum Lemaire were recently recognized on the Mercedes-Benz stage in Atlanta, Georgia for raising $18,000 to fight muscular dystrophy.

The trio and 21 other Taunton DECA members qualified at the state competition in March to attend the International Career Development Conference during spring break.

DECA is much more than a business club, co-advisors Linda Ciccatelli and Jesse MacPhail said. Members hold events, research and problem solve business scenarios for competitions, fundraise and more.

“It’s networking. It’s meeting people. It’s trying your best. It’s presenting something to people,” MacPhail said. “It’s a business club where you develop your confidence, meet people, take a chance and try something.”

“It’s solving problems for businesses,” Ciccatelli said. “There’s a lot of exposure to many careers you can possibly go into.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgwGg_0fbOtoVS00

“We did well overall just to get (to the international conference),” MacPhail said. “It’s a hard thing to do.”

But the THS team almost came in second in Atlanta. The three had raised $7,000 with a Miles for MDA event at the high school track last fall. The event put them first in the nation going to the international convention, but MacPhail heard Virginia raised more and had bumped them out of the lead.

Say yes to the dress: Miss Taunton makes prom dreams come true with pageant dress giveaway

“Once we heard we were second, we knew we had to be first,” Doherty said.

“It was either go big or go home,” Kazlauskas said. “I didn’t want to go (to Atlanta) and not be on the stage.”

With just two weeks before the deadline, Doherty, Kazlauskas and Lemaire got to work. They visited officials at city hall, business and community organizations and other groups and officials giving presentations on the MDA.

‘We just talked about the cause and why we wanted people to give back to their community and help,” Doherty said.

In two weeks they more than doubled the amount for the MDA. And even after the deadline, they brought in another $3,000 for next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjUUW_0fbOtoVS00

Doherty and Lemaire particularly liked networking with women in business groups. They also were moved by meeting people who had lost loved ones to muscular dystrophy.

All three said it was really about supporting the MDA, which is DECA’s charity of choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDjqQ_0fbOtoVS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2N4R_0fbOtoVS00

“It’s not just a competition, it’s for a great cause,” Kazlauskas said.

“It’s just an amazing cause,” Doherty said. “All the fundraising, it was for the cause. It was not just to be number one. We got to help all these people.”

Follow the yellow brick road: Take a trip to Oz as Taunton High presents first production since 2019

Senior Nicole Fiske finished in the top 20 students of the 250 in her field — apparel and accessories marketing. Last year at the virtual conference, Fiske placed third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuV4c_0fbOtoVS00

Fiske and other students are given several problems with no advanced information and 10 minutes to come up with a plan to address it. They then present it to a panel of judges.

“It’s not easy,” MacPhail said.

One problem Fiske brainstormed for referred to dress shops that hold fundraisers for prom dresses, but not always for tuxedos. As a marketing manager of a tuxedo shop, the prompt asked, how would she get people to donate and then distribute the donations?

“It was really interesting because we did something similar with prom dresses a couple weeks ago,” Fiske said.

Old meets new: Mimi's Diner replaces Taunton staple Off Broadway — Here's what's new and what's staying

Brooklyn Toli, a 2016 Taunton High School graduate and the current Miss Taunton, held the first THS Prom Pop-Up Shop. Fiske was among those who helped out.

“It was something I’d experienced in real life,” Fiske said. “It really goes to show the prompts they give you and things you see in DECA are real world scenarios. These are real things you can encounter with your business.”

DECA clubs also earn spots at the convention’s leadership academies through the work they do during the year like events, promotional activities, mock competitions, induction night and increasing membership, Ciccatelli said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHmj5_0fbOtoVS00

Junior Xavier Sandoval attended a leadership seminar at the Atlanta convention.

“It’s been amazing to be with all the people I’ve networked with on social media over the last few months,” Sandoval said. “To have actual face-to-face conversations and learn how they do (things) and find ways to make us all better.

“It turns into more than a business relationship. It turns into friendships. I’ve made so many friends through DECA and this trip.”

Sandoval wasn’t the only one thrilled to be at the first in-person international convention in two years.

“The overall for us, the favorite moment, was just seeing the kids all together interacting,” MacPhail said.

“It was so nice to finally be there in person because I’ve had to attend two virtual ones,” Lemaire said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045QzW_0fbOtoVS00

“My favorite thing was meeting new people because it wasn’t just this country, it was from other countries as well,” senior Nicole Drake said. “You got to meet people from all kinds of other cultures.”

“We always look forward to the pin-trading ceremony at the opening session,“ Ciccatelli said. “That’s the biggest networking session of the week. To see how engaged they are to trade pins. They are practicing their negotiation skills.”

Housing: Here's why Taunton is shrinking lot sizes over Planning Board's objections

Every state brings a state pin and the students have a set amount. The Taunton students each had six pins. At the pin-trading ceremony, 17,000 students negotiate to collect each other's pin.

“They do it all week,” MacPhail said.

THS’s Hector Aponte, a Massachusetts DECA state officer, managed to collect all but three pins, Ciccatelli said.

“He was trying to get all the pins from every state,” MacPhail said. “He was three short. He was really trying up until we were on the flight home.”

The Taunton chapter has been part of the high school for decades and has 243 members. This year for the first time, DECA is expanding into the middle schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmZnc_0fbOtoVS00

DECA programs have been launched at the Friedman and Parker middle schools. Friedman has 58 DECA members in its new club and Parker has 35.

The middle schoolers recently took part in their first mock competition on May 5 at THS with their older counterparts organizing the event, acting as judges and providing feedback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHoeg_0fbOtoVS00

The middle schools’ new DECA members tackled problems such as — you are sales manager at a lumber company that wants to expand into custom furniture or you are a seasonal ice cream business with no social media presence looking to bring in more business.

Their solutions and creativity dazzled the THS judges as they helped this newest group of DECA members toward attending their own international convention someday.

Staff writer Donna Whitehead can be reached by email at dwhitehead@tauntongazette.com .

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: They mean business — Taunton’s DECA students tops in nation in fundraising for MDA

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Housing Crisis Prompts Meeting [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

United Interfaith Action, a faith-based organization committed to tackling social issues in Southeastern Massachusetts, is continuing to push for more affordable housing in New Bedford. The high cost of housing and record-high rents are resulting in even moderate-income individuals and families struggling to find a place to live. The UIA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) City Nurses Recognized at Nurses Week Ceremony

The City of Fall River this week paid tribute to the two public health nurses working in the Health Department for their selfless dedication during the pandemic. Mayor Paul Coogan provided citations to nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz in conjunction with the celebration of Nurses Week. Director of Public...
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taunton, MA
Society
City
Taunton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Massachusetts Education
Taunton, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mda#Deca#Fundraising#Fundraisers#Charity#Taunton High School#Mercedes
newportthisweek.com

Last Chapter for SVF’s Swiss Village

The SVF Foundation of Newport has announced it will make charitable donations to three recipients as it officially writes the last chapter of its history and will dissolve later this year. Last December, SVF announced it had completed its Biodiversity Preservation Project – a 20-year mission to cryopreserve the genetics...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

We Be Jammin Cranston Spring Fest

We Be Jammin along with the Cranston Police Special Projects Community Outreach invites everyone to the Cranston Spring Fest this Saturday. Joining the festival is Cranston PD Compassion and Therapy Dog Cali. There will be over 80 crafters, exhibitors, and food trucks at the event this weekend. 100 Sockanosset Cross...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC6.com

Hundreds marching down North Main St. in support of Roe v. Wade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of demonstrators protesting in Providence condemning the leaked reversal of Roe v. Wade Saturday morning. People were in the streets shouting, “this is what democracy looks like,” ahead of final the final decision. If the ruling is overturned, there will be no...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

Three Rhode Island Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Three Rhode Island high school students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, the Rhode Island Department of Education announced on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced the 58th class, made up of 161 high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
CRANSTON, RI
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
605
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy