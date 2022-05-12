They mean business — Taunton’s DECA students tops in nation in fundraising for MDA

TAUNTON — Taunton High School’s DECA club raised more money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association than any chapter in the country and around the world.

A team of senior Taylor Doherty, junior Joey Kazlauskas and senior Tatum Lemaire were recently recognized on the Mercedes-Benz stage in Atlanta, Georgia for raising $18,000 to fight muscular dystrophy.

The trio and 21 other Taunton DECA members qualified at the state competition in March to attend the International Career Development Conference during spring break.

DECA is much more than a business club, co-advisors Linda Ciccatelli and Jesse MacPhail said. Members hold events, research and problem solve business scenarios for competitions, fundraise and more.

“It’s networking. It’s meeting people. It’s trying your best. It’s presenting something to people,” MacPhail said. “It’s a business club where you develop your confidence, meet people, take a chance and try something.”

“It’s solving problems for businesses,” Ciccatelli said. “There’s a lot of exposure to many careers you can possibly go into.”

“We did well overall just to get (to the international conference),” MacPhail said. “It’s a hard thing to do.”

But the THS team almost came in second in Atlanta. The three had raised $7,000 with a Miles for MDA event at the high school track last fall. The event put them first in the nation going to the international convention, but MacPhail heard Virginia raised more and had bumped them out of the lead.

Say yes to the dress: Miss Taunton makes prom dreams come true with pageant dress giveaway

“Once we heard we were second, we knew we had to be first,” Doherty said.

“It was either go big or go home,” Kazlauskas said. “I didn’t want to go (to Atlanta) and not be on the stage.”

With just two weeks before the deadline, Doherty, Kazlauskas and Lemaire got to work. They visited officials at city hall, business and community organizations and other groups and officials giving presentations on the MDA.

‘We just talked about the cause and why we wanted people to give back to their community and help,” Doherty said.

In two weeks they more than doubled the amount for the MDA. And even after the deadline, they brought in another $3,000 for next year.

Doherty and Lemaire particularly liked networking with women in business groups. They also were moved by meeting people who had lost loved ones to muscular dystrophy.

All three said it was really about supporting the MDA, which is DECA’s charity of choice.

“It’s not just a competition, it’s for a great cause,” Kazlauskas said.

“It’s just an amazing cause,” Doherty said. “All the fundraising, it was for the cause. It was not just to be number one. We got to help all these people.”

Follow the yellow brick road: Take a trip to Oz as Taunton High presents first production since 2019

Senior Nicole Fiske finished in the top 20 students of the 250 in her field — apparel and accessories marketing. Last year at the virtual conference, Fiske placed third.

Fiske and other students are given several problems with no advanced information and 10 minutes to come up with a plan to address it. They then present it to a panel of judges.

“It’s not easy,” MacPhail said.

One problem Fiske brainstormed for referred to dress shops that hold fundraisers for prom dresses, but not always for tuxedos. As a marketing manager of a tuxedo shop, the prompt asked, how would she get people to donate and then distribute the donations?

“It was really interesting because we did something similar with prom dresses a couple weeks ago,” Fiske said.

Old meets new: Mimi's Diner replaces Taunton staple Off Broadway — Here's what's new and what's staying

Brooklyn Toli, a 2016 Taunton High School graduate and the current Miss Taunton, held the first THS Prom Pop-Up Shop. Fiske was among those who helped out.

“It was something I’d experienced in real life,” Fiske said. “It really goes to show the prompts they give you and things you see in DECA are real world scenarios. These are real things you can encounter with your business.”

DECA clubs also earn spots at the convention’s leadership academies through the work they do during the year like events, promotional activities, mock competitions, induction night and increasing membership, Ciccatelli said.

Junior Xavier Sandoval attended a leadership seminar at the Atlanta convention.

“It’s been amazing to be with all the people I’ve networked with on social media over the last few months,” Sandoval said. “To have actual face-to-face conversations and learn how they do (things) and find ways to make us all better.

“It turns into more than a business relationship. It turns into friendships. I’ve made so many friends through DECA and this trip.”

Sandoval wasn’t the only one thrilled to be at the first in-person international convention in two years.

“The overall for us, the favorite moment, was just seeing the kids all together interacting,” MacPhail said.

“It was so nice to finally be there in person because I’ve had to attend two virtual ones,” Lemaire said.

“My favorite thing was meeting new people because it wasn’t just this country, it was from other countries as well,” senior Nicole Drake said. “You got to meet people from all kinds of other cultures.”

“We always look forward to the pin-trading ceremony at the opening session,“ Ciccatelli said. “That’s the biggest networking session of the week. To see how engaged they are to trade pins. They are practicing their negotiation skills.”

Housing: Here's why Taunton is shrinking lot sizes over Planning Board's objections

Every state brings a state pin and the students have a set amount. The Taunton students each had six pins. At the pin-trading ceremony, 17,000 students negotiate to collect each other's pin.

“They do it all week,” MacPhail said.

THS’s Hector Aponte, a Massachusetts DECA state officer, managed to collect all but three pins, Ciccatelli said.

“He was trying to get all the pins from every state,” MacPhail said. “He was three short. He was really trying up until we were on the flight home.”

The Taunton chapter has been part of the high school for decades and has 243 members. This year for the first time, DECA is expanding into the middle schools.

DECA programs have been launched at the Friedman and Parker middle schools. Friedman has 58 DECA members in its new club and Parker has 35.

The middle schoolers recently took part in their first mock competition on May 5 at THS with their older counterparts organizing the event, acting as judges and providing feedback.

The middle schools’ new DECA members tackled problems such as — you are sales manager at a lumber company that wants to expand into custom furniture or you are a seasonal ice cream business with no social media presence looking to bring in more business.

Their solutions and creativity dazzled the THS judges as they helped this newest group of DECA members toward attending their own international convention someday.

Staff writer Donna Whitehead can be reached by email at dwhitehead@tauntongazette.com .

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: They mean business — Taunton’s DECA students tops in nation in fundraising for MDA