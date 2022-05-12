Music, food and support: All are welcome at Judge Less festival Sunday in Boonton

BOONTON — As the founder of the first self-harm support group in New Jersey, Vicki Duffy has been attending outdoor festivals for years hoping to connect with those who needed her the most.

"Now, we are finally having a festival of our own," said Duffy as she makes final preparations for the inaugural Judge Less Festival on Sunday at Grace Lord Park.

The park is just down the road from the storefront she opened last year on Main Street to finally give her nonprofit organization a base of operations. The space has a shop and room for meetings and regular gatherings.

On Sunday the group will be joined by a list of mostly-local businesses and community groups who sold out the festival's vendor space shortly after it was announced in February.

"People just jumped right on it," Duffy said of the vendors. "We really didn't have to reach out much. We were filled by February. It was pretty awesome."

Vendors and exhibitors range from restaurants such as Roma Pizza and i2i Indian and Italian Fusion and the Scoop Zone to the Boonton Fire Department and Kiwanis Club, the Lakeland Hills YMCA and Sheriff James Gannon's Hope One community outreach van.

"Judge Less works very closely with people who are in harm's way, especially youth," said i2i owner Mickey Chopra. "They help the youth of our community and I want to be part of it. I want to provide them with some food and support."

The family-friendly festival also will feature live performers, a DJ and a Kid's Zone with activities for children. Entertainment will include the Harmony Senior Drum Corps, the Elite Dance Company and "Belle" from "Beauty and the Beast" in the Kid's Zone.

"We want to celebrate people," Duffy said. "We are inclusive, not exclusive to anyone. So when we were planning the festival we said this has to be about everyone, the odds, the misfits, the practically perfect, the LGBTQ, whatever. Boonton is a very diverse town. We're saying let's celebrate that."

Admission is free but organizers are encouraging everyone to bring donations of non-perishable foods and personal-care items for the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Boonton.

Love More Judge Less also will have its popular line of buttons, clothing and other items that feature inspiring sayings such as "You are not alone," "You matter" and "Never give up."

"The storefront has allowed us to get the word out even further," Duffy said. "Now with the festival, we can do that on a larger scale."

More information and updates about the festival can be found on the group's website or Facebook page.

Boonton's diversity will be on display again next month when Boonton Rainbow Pride hosts its second-annual celebration on June 11 (rain date June 12). Boonton Rainbow Pride is a grassroots collaboration of Boonton residents and business owners with varying connections to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will include ceremonies at town hall and the Elks Club, and more activities throughout the day at Canalside Park and Grace Lord Park.

