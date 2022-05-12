ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russians fleeing Putin face lukewarm welcome in France

By JEFF PACHOUD, -, Anna SMOLCHENKO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYV1c_0fbOthKN00
Russians fleeing Putin's regime realise they are left to their own fate in one of the wealthiest EU countries /AFP/File

Artyom Kotenko's world collapsed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Born to a Ukrainian father and a Russian mother in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, he lived in Russia for most of his life.

"I was crushed. I could not live or breathe," the 50-year-old artist and graphic designer, who is a Russian national, told AFP in Paris.

A week after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine, Kotenko left behind his old life in Saint Petersburg and went to Helsinki. From there he made his way to Paris, which he says "healed his wounds".

"I stopped feeling like I was suffocating, like I was dying every day. I was able to breathe again," he said in the 13th district of Paris where pro-Ukrainian graffiti adorns the streets.

But much to Kotenko's disappointment, Paris appeared indifferent to his plight.

Kotenko, who worked at Saint Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater and the Higher School of Economics, realised he could not get a job in France.

He wanted to draw on his extensive teaching experience to work with the children of Ukrainian refugees but found out that those jobs were reserved for EU citizens.

"This is strange. This has to change because there are a lot of people like me and there is work for us," he said.

- Political exiles -

French President Emmanuel Macron has led diplomatic outreach to the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms in France.

But Russians fleeing Putin's regime realise they are left to their own fate in one of the wealthiest EU countries.

Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russians have fled the country in protest over Putin's policies and out of fear for their children's future.

Observers point out that most of Russia's new political exiles are liberal-leaning well-educated professionals in their prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gz7EA_0fbOthKN00
Daniel Kashnitsky, his wife and their four children applied for asylum in France in April /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

Some even draw parallels with the departure of intellectual elites from Soviet Russia in 1922 in a phenomenon that has come to be known as the "Philosophers' Ships".

Some leading Western democracies have indicated their willingness to tap into the professional knowledge and experience fleeing Russians have to offer.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in early May that Berlin might simplify visa procedures and help find jobs for Russians fleeing Putin's regime.

"We want them to be aware that we could really use them," he told reporters.

US officials are also considering ways to lure highly educated anti-Kremlin Russians.

The French interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

- 'Support them' -

Many political emigres say France should do the same.

"If people seek an opportunity to move here, you need to support them," said Daniel Kashnitsky, a 41-year-old Muscovite, pointing to France's notorious bureaucratic hurdles.

He, his wife and their four children -- two of them adopted -- applied for asylum in France in April and met with AFP in the 18th district of Paris. After a long day at the prefecture the children appeared exhausted.

"We have nowhere to live," said Kashnitsky's 38-year-old wife Natalya. "It's stressful."

The family arrived in Paris more than a month after the war in Ukraine broke out. A public health specialist who previously lived in Sweden, Lithuania and Israel, Kashnitsky said he did not want to leave his "beloved" Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5Hy9_0fbOthKN00
Kashnitsky staged an anti-war protest in central Moscow and spent a night in jail /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

The war changed everything. First, Kashnitsky staged an anti-war protest in central Moscow and spent a night in jail. He also gave interviews to Swedish media. Then he realised it was time to leave.

"It was important to me to take the kids out," Kashnitsky told AFP, adding that his eldest son was turning 18 in May and could be drafted.

When they arrived in Paris, they had nowhere to go, and airport officials took them to a centre for Ukrainian refugees.

Kashnitsky said they could not stay at the centre. They eventually found a budget hotel outside Paris for which they paid themselves.

Two weeks after arriving in France the family received temporary housing in the southern town of Ales. The future is uncertain but Kashnitsky is optimistic. "I am hoping to be able to start working as soon as possible."

- 'Catastrophic situation' -

After the start of the Ukraine war French university lecturer Antoine Nicolle helped create an association to help Russians fleeing the regime.

"We've created an association because we saw that nothing was being done for Russians," he told AFP.

He said they wanted to set up a fund to raise money for the emigres but due to Western sanctions they could not open a bank account "because of the word 'Russian'" in its name.

"This is messed up," he said.

After more than a month in Paris Kotenko left for Seville where he legalised his relationship with his Spanish boyfriend and hopes to put down roots.

Stressing that Ukrainians need to receive all the support they can get, Kotenko said anti-Kremlin Russians should not be forgotten, too.

"More and more people like me will appear here and they need to be given a chance to gain a foothold, work officially, to be issued humanitarian visas," he said.

"The situation is catastrophic and something needs to be done about it. Otherwise these Russians will simply settle here as illegal immigrants."

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train

Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Ukraine#Russians#Eu#Afp File#Pro Ukrainian#State Hermitage Museum#French
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy