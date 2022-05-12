ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Price pain at the fuel dock not spooking boaters with slips full, sales strong

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r3Xx_0fbOta9I00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Marinas across Western New York are just beginning to populate as more and more boaters prepare their boats and move them to slips at area marinas.

As slips fill-up, boaters are passing by the fuel dock and noticing the sticker shock at the prices on the pumps, which are spiking at a magnified rate from those on land.

While the higher fuel costs are a concern, they don't seem to be putting a dent in those seeking slips for their boats or dampening interest in those looking to get into the boating pastime.

New York State gas prices are at an all-time high, averaging $4.51 a gallon for regular gas in Erie County according to AAA as of May 11th. The record-breaking prices apply to boats as well, with the price of high octane fuel per gallon almost doubling for boaters compared to last season, and already higher on water than along the highways.

Despite the extreme spike in marine fuel prices, Erie Basin Marina and numerous other facilities will be full this season.

"We have seen our slips were all reserved in fall. However, we are seeing some of the boat owners are now calling us up reconsidering whether they're going to all launch their boats, due to the cost of the fuel," said Operator of Erie Basin Marina, Jim Marinello. "As we all know, the cost of fuel is considerably higher. I don't see that much of a difference. I think maybe they won't be taking as many boat trips this year and maybe sitting more at the dock and just hanging out at their boats as opposed to taking them out on the water."

The fuel prices don't seem to be spooking potential boat owners or slowing down sales of boats of all kinds. Marinello says they are selling them faster than they can get them in. "We've experienced phenomenal sales with the new boats and the used boat market and we're having difficulty even getting new boats delivered because they're selling faster than we can get them produced."

Prices this season for the marina's 90 octane fuel has almost doubled since last season at the Erie Basin Marina, "I believe our price was $3.59 a gallon and we just took delivery of our load for this year to start the season and I think we're priced at $6 a gallon," said Marinello.

An average 25-foot boat can hold up to 70-100 gallons of fuel. At $6 a gallon, you could be paying $600 to fill your boat's gas tank.

While Erie Basin Marina is at capacity slip-wise, marinas in Tonawanda have slips still available this season.

Click the player below to hear Marinello's full interview:

Comments / 0

Related
WBEN 930AM

Gas prices race to record highs

Gas prices seem to be rising faster than the daily temperature in Western New York. The average price for Tuesday, May 10 in the Buffalo area is $4.41 for regular unleaded. That’s an increase of 18 cents in a week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Business
County
Erie County, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Cars
wbfo.org

Lackawanna is now the official home home of Mr. Clean

The balloons were on a pole, the fancy chairs were ranked in rows and a ribbon was there to be cut. It was the official sun-lit, outside opening of the TMP Technologies plant on the old Bethlehem Steel plant site. The vast new complex will build Mr. Clean Magic Eraser,...
LACKAWANNA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered from the Niagara River in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Our Price#Marinas#Gas Tank#Traffic
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready For Major Traffic Disruptions On These Buffalo Streets

The City of Buffalo announced that the paving of many roads is underway, which is great news since the pothole are a'plenty. You probably have seen or will soon see the Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets employees working on roads around the city. Just keep in mind, that may mean some streets will have limited access or be closed for a period of time. The City is also working to complete the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Border requirements for boaters this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s finally the season of warm weather and sunshine as boaters are starting to get out on Lake Erie. However, before you set sail in the Niagara River or Lake Erie there’s some things you need to know. Brady Waikel, a Patrol Agent in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Fayetteville restaurant fails health inspection with critical violation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022. One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation. Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Mansion For Sale In Orchard Park [PHOTOS]

If you were born and raised in Western New York, you likely know where many of the expensive homes are built in the region. The northtowns and southtowns are popular locations for homes above $700k in price. Towns and villages such as Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora are usually the places that you think of when it comes to expensive and gorgeous homes.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy