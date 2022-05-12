Price pain at the fuel dock not spooking boaters with slips full, sales strong

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Marinas across Western New York are just beginning to populate as more and more boaters prepare their boats and move them to slips at area marinas.

As slips fill-up, boaters are passing by the fuel dock and noticing the sticker shock at the prices on the pumps, which are spiking at a magnified rate from those on land.

While the higher fuel costs are a concern, they don't seem to be putting a dent in those seeking slips for their boats or dampening interest in those looking to get into the boating pastime.

New York State gas prices are at an all-time high, averaging $4.51 a gallon for regular gas in Erie County according to AAA as of May 11th. The record-breaking prices apply to boats as well, with the price of high octane fuel per gallon almost doubling for boaters compared to last season, and already higher on water than along the highways.

Despite the extreme spike in marine fuel prices, Erie Basin Marina and numerous other facilities will be full this season.

"We have seen our slips were all reserved in fall. However, we are seeing some of the boat owners are now calling us up reconsidering whether they're going to all launch their boats, due to the cost of the fuel," said Operator of Erie Basin Marina, Jim Marinello. "As we all know, the cost of fuel is considerably higher. I don't see that much of a difference. I think maybe they won't be taking as many boat trips this year and maybe sitting more at the dock and just hanging out at their boats as opposed to taking them out on the water."

The fuel prices don't seem to be spooking potential boat owners or slowing down sales of boats of all kinds. Marinello says they are selling them faster than they can get them in. "We've experienced phenomenal sales with the new boats and the used boat market and we're having difficulty even getting new boats delivered because they're selling faster than we can get them produced."

Prices this season for the marina's 90 octane fuel has almost doubled since last season at the Erie Basin Marina, "I believe our price was $3.59 a gallon and we just took delivery of our load for this year to start the season and I think we're priced at $6 a gallon," said Marinello.

An average 25-foot boat can hold up to 70-100 gallons of fuel. At $6 a gallon, you could be paying $600 to fill your boat's gas tank.

While Erie Basin Marina is at capacity slip-wise, marinas in Tonawanda have slips still available this season.

Click the player below to hear Marinello's full interview: