ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Protestors gather to fight against wind turbines in Lake Erie

By Brayton J Wilson
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0WJD_0fbOtPOB00

Hamburg, N.Y. (WBEN) - The fight continues to keep wind turbines out of the Great Lakes, as a number of people gathered on Wednesday along the Lake Erie shoreline on Route 5 in Hamburg to protest any potential projects.

"Diamond [Offshore] Wind is the corporation, it's a subsidiary of Mitsubishi, and they want to dig cables and interfere with the lake," said Patricia Meckes, one of the leaders of the group of protestors on Wednesday. "It'll tear up the lake, it'll upset the lake bed, it'll interfere with the bird migration. The view, we don't want to obstruct the beautiful view. And for the recreation of boaters, it would be a bad thing for our charter boatman. That's why we're here. We need community support."

Another one of the leaders of Wednesday's protest was David Adrian, who's an aquatic biologist and also a charter captain on Lake Erie. He has a vested interest, like many in attendance, in not only preserving the quality of the fishery, but also the aesthetics in the whole area.

"They're talking about 50 industrial wind turbines out in Lake Erie up to 450 feet tall, potentially up to 1,000 feet tall, .68 miles apart from one another with a 3,200-foot no-go zone between them. Even though they're out there, we as boaters and recreational enthusiasts won't have an opportunity to do anything with it," said Adrian.

In addition, Adrian believes that when the trenches would be dug up to install the wind turbines, it will kick up some contaminants that could endanger wildlife in the lake, as well as the drinking water for residents all across Lake Erie.

"The zebra mussels have taken heavy metals and laid them into the bottom of Lake Erie, and we're pretty convinced that when they put the bases out there, they're going have to dig up those heavy metals, and that will flow directly to our water intakes over near Buffalo," Adrian explained. "To run the cables ashore, they're also going to have to trench and do that same sort of thing, suspend issues like that. We're concerned about spawning habitat, and what the demolition of these things might do. After they're in for the lifetime of maybe 20 years, they're going to have to be taken out at about $650,000 apiece on our dime, and the net result of that - we've done some pretty detailed studies to show that the actual costs for electricity for us during that time period will be significantly higher. There's really no benefit for them to be out there at all."

It was just last week Thursday when Congressman Chris Jacobs was in Hamburg to announce another federal measure he is taking to preserve the health of the Great Lakes, this time with the mindset of blocking the construction and placement of wind turbines in the lakes.

"I have been fighting against wind turbines in our Great Lakes since I was a member of the United States Senate. Now as a member of Congress, I have introduced legislation to continue that fight," said Congressman Jacobs during his press conference at Hoak's Restaurant. "I am sure many of you remember - it was not too long ago - that pollution made and enjoying our Great Lakes to the fullest extent impossible. We have spent the last 50 years trying to get things out of our lakes. We do not need things getting in them again. We have done an immense amount of work to clean up our lakes. The incredibly disruptive process of building turbines, especially in Lake Erie, would risk elevating the toxins and pollutants that have settled at the bottom of a lake and the water column."

The folks who came out on Wednesday are fully aware of the support that they're getting from not only Congressman Jacobs, but also support right across the political spectrum. Adrian believes that everybody who sees this as a potential project sees it's really not going to be a good idea.

"There's been several [that have pushed] to ask that they pass a moratorium on any further work with regard to the wind turbines in Lake Erie," he said. "There's a precedence setting project in Cleveland, called 'Icebreaker,' and we expect the same sort of thing to happen there, where they're actually tied up in courts.

"A lot of it has to do with a joint commission, and what Canada has to say about this. They've already passed the moratorium on a lot of the wind turbines. One of the project things that they say is that, 'Oh, you're not going to be able to see him, because they're going to be from 2-6 miles from shore? Well, the fact is that we can see the wind turbines in Canada, which are way more than six miles from shore. We could see those from our shore, so obviously they're going to be visible."

The group that gathered along Route 5 in Hamburg on Wednesday has held similar events over the recent months, including other protests just across the street from St. Francis High School. The group believes that their message has been well-received with many around the local community.

"Now I noticed that people from a long distance away will start honking. They recognize the logo and what we're about," Adrian said. "Our website is CAWTILE.com - Citizens Against Wind Turbines In Lake Erie. So we've sort of done our best to educate everybody as to what the impact might be, and the result is a lot of people know what we're doing."

"People are starting to understand that we cannot let this happen in our lake. We have got to protect it," Meckes said. "11 million people get their drinking water from Lake Erie. So anybody that turns on the tap, and that means Coca-Cola, all of our breweries, all of them use water for their bases of product. So it affects everyone, and we're getting great support."

Not only have the discussions of wind turbines in Lake Erie become an issue in Western New York, but also down the lake as you head towards Cleveland, Ohio. There are other groups that are also fighting to preserve the long-term health and viability of the Great Lakes and Lake Erie for the region.

While the Cuomo administration had approved the beginning of the process to put these wind turbines in Lake Erie a few years back, there has still been no final vote for when construction of these turbines could begin.

In the meantime, the group of protestors will continue to do their part to educate the people of their cause, while also working with local communities to further halt the construction of these wind turbines in the Great Lakes.

"We've reached out to the individual municipalities along the lake, suggesting a moratorium could be passed in each municipality to prevent the actual ownership of the lake extends out to 1,500 feet," Adrian said. "We're asking them to publish a moratorium to prevent the trenching of these cables to come ashore. There's a lot of political ramifications about it right now, everybody wants green energy, but you have to say at what cost. This is a ridiculous cost, and we're not willing to pay it."

"We've reached out to the individual municipalities along the lake, suggesting a moratorium could be passed in each municipality to prevent the actual ownership of the lake extends out to 1,500 feet. So we're asking them to publish a moratorium to prevent the trenching of these cables to come ashore. There's a lot of political ramifications about it right now, everybody wants green energy, but you have to say at what cost. This is a ridiculous cost, and we're not willing to pay it."

"It's not really green energy, because the mining that has to go into the batteries, the oil that is used for those turbines, that leaks into the lake," added Meckes. "The wind blades, themselves, once they malfunction, they are not recyclable. They have to be buried, they're taking them to Arizona and New Mexico to bury them. So this is not a green energy, by any means."

Hear more of our conversation with both Adrian and Meckes in the player below:

Comments / 0

Related
WBEN 930AM

Gov. Hochul at True Bethel: 'I'm angry'

“I’m angry,” said a fired-up Governor Kathy Hochul from the pulpit of True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo Sunday morning. Hochul and other elected leaders appearing at church services the day after a horrific mass shooting that took 10 lives
wbfo.org

Lackawanna is now the official home home of Mr. Clean

The balloons were on a pole, the fancy chairs were ranked in rows and a ribbon was there to be cut. It was the official sun-lit, outside opening of the TMP Technologies plant on the old Bethlehem Steel plant site. The vast new complex will build Mr. Clean Magic Eraser,...
LACKAWANNA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Turbine#The Great Lakes#Protest#Wben#Mitsubishi
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York:. “Americans across the country are praying for the Buffalo community in the wake of yesterday’s horrific, hate-fueled and racist mass shooting. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the people of Buffalo — and we thank the first responders for their heroism.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Attorney Named Chairman of Lewis & Lewis, P.C.

A Jamestown resident and attorney has been named chairman of a Western New York law firm. John I. LaMancuso joined Lewis & Lewis, P.C. as an associate attorney in 2014 before being named partner in 2019. LaMancuso takes on this leadership role following the departure of Lewis & Lewis partner George Panebianco, who was appointed Jamestown City Court Judge at the beginning of the year. Lewis & Lewis operates from five offices in Western New York, including Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIVB

White House, Josh Allen, local leaders react to Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, political leaders at the local and national levels responded, as well as important figures in the area. Some of those responses can be seen below. President Joe Biden. “Tonight, we...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered from the Niagara River in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy