BROCKTON – As the city has started to reopen and recover, so too has transportation begun to rebound.

"We have gained back 60% of our ridership, and we're projecting to get to at least 85% ridership," Brockton Area Transit authority (BAT) Administrator Mike Lambert said at the Metro South Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, April 29 , at Massasoit Community College.

" During the pandemic, ridership plummeted because car ownership increased and because people didn't have anywhere to go. So, it's possible that we'll never get back that remaining 15% ridership," he continued.

The rise of Uber and Lyft have also had a "dramatic impact on BAT ridership," Lambert added.

Lambert, who has served the city for three years as administrator, spoke about the setbacks BAT faced during the pandemic and the four ways residents in all 11 of the communities BAT serves can be excited about transit in their communities in the coming months.

Improving technologies and amenities offered on the BAT app Micro-transit options (for cheaper commute): A vehicle meant to be similar to what you could expect on a ride-share app except with fixed fare so people can get to where they need to be quicker and more equitably Solar panels and electric buses: Currently, BAT is working with surrounding towns to ensure the use of electric buses in the coming years so that there are reduced operating costs. Additionally, electric buses are expected to transform the bus fleet. This program is already working in Martha's Vineyard. The use of regional rail projects. This will connect Brockton with surrounding cities including New Bedford, Taunton and Easton, and will also allow for a faster commute to South Station in Boston.

"Bottleneck traffic must be reduced and these are some solutions as to how they can be," Lambert said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Here's what's new in 2022 as BAT recovers from COVID ridership nosedive