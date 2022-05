Car sharing schemes are quite popular all across North America and Europe, since many now prefer to use a car only when they need to, instead of owning even though they don’t really use it enough to justify its purchase and the inherent extra hassle. The prospect seems very attractive from an end user’s perspective, which is why it’s not surprising that more and more brands are popping up with this sole focus, mobility brands, like the Renault-owned Mobilize.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO