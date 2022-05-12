Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early this week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.0 1.3 0.6 3 None 16/08 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 16/09 PM 5.0 1.3 0.5 3 None 17/09 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 2 None 17/09 PM 5.2 1.5 0.7 2 None 18/10 AM 3.8 0.1 0.6 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/09 PM 2.3 1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 AM 1.8 1.2 1.3 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.6 2.0 1.8 1-2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1 None 17/10 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None 18/10 AM 1.6 1.0 1.1 1-2 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the Pamlico Sound and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along the beaches south of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 16/09 PM 2.0 0.9 0.6 2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 17/09 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 18/09 AM 1.6 0.5 0.8 1-2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.3 1 None 16/08 AM 1.5 0.3 0.8 1-2 None 16/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 2 None 17/08 AM 1.8 0.6 1.1 1 None 17/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None 18/09 AM 1.4 0.2 0.7 1-2 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels may also reach minor thresholds with the evening high tide cycles into Thursday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 16/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.0/ 0.5 3 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 3 NONE 17/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.6/ 1.1 -0.5/ 0.0 2-3 NONE 18/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.8/-0.2 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE 18/10 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE 16/09 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 17/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.9/ 1.4 3 MINOR 18/10 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.2/ 0.3 0.8/ 1.3 2-3 NONE 18/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0-1 NONE 16/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 18/11 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.8 1.8/ 2.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.9/ 2.3 0 MINOR
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the White Oak River, Bogue and Core Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Carteret County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.3 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.1 -1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.5 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 17/10 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.1 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Upper Keys in Monroe County through 600 AM EDT At 530 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Windley Key, or 12 miles northeast of East End Of Channel 5 Bridge, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds near 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Plantation, Upper Matecumbe Key, Teatable Key, Windley Key, Lower Matecumbe Key and Islamorada. This includes US 1 between mile markers 78 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 11 to 13 ft will impact south facing shores. * TIMING...through Monday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 934 PO ASO SA ME 15 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 11 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Orange; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 720 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tazewell, central Bland and southwestern Mercer Counties through 845 AM EDT At 819 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 9 miles north of Tazewell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bluefield Bland Princeton Tazewell Rocky Gap Bastian and Burkes Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 07:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Buchanan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Buchanan and McDowell Counties through 800 AM EDT At 733 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Grundy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Welch, Grundy, Gary, War, Davy, Bradshaw, Iaeger, Jolo, Stacy, Coalwood, Hurley, Avondale, Cucumber, Roseann and Vansant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Over Culebrita in Culebra and Kramer Park in St. Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND NORTHWESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion of the valley. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
