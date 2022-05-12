Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early this week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.0 1.3 0.6 3 None 16/08 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 16/09 PM 5.0 1.3 0.5 3 None 17/09 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 2 None 17/09 PM 5.2 1.5 0.7 2 None 18/10 AM 3.8 0.1 0.6 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/09 PM 2.3 1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 AM 1.8 1.2 1.3 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.6 2.0 1.8 1-2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1 None 17/10 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None 18/10 AM 1.6 1.0 1.1 1-2 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels may also reach minor thresholds with the evening high tide cycles into Thursday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 16/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.0/ 0.5 3 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 3 NONE 17/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.6/ 1.1 -0.5/ 0.0 2-3 NONE 18/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.8/-0.2 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE 18/10 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE 16/09 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 17/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.9/ 1.4 3 MINOR 18/10 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.2/ 0.3 0.8/ 1.3 2-3 NONE 18/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0-1 NONE 16/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 18/11 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.8 1.8/ 2.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.9/ 2.3 0 MINOR
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the Pamlico Sound and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along the beaches south of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 16/09 PM 2.0 0.9 0.6 2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 17/09 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 18/09 AM 1.6 0.5 0.8 1-2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.3 1 None 16/08 AM 1.5 0.3 0.8 1-2 None 16/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 2 None 17/08 AM 1.8 0.6 1.1 1 None 17/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None 18/09 AM 1.4 0.2 0.7 1-2 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the Pamlico Sound and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along the beaches south of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 16/09 PM 2.0 0.9 0.6 2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 17/09 PM 2.1 1.0 0.7 1 None 18/09 AM 1.6 0.5 0.8 1-2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.3 1 None 16/08 AM 1.5 0.3 0.8 1-2 None 16/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 2 None 17/08 AM 1.8 0.6 1.1 1 None 17/09 PM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None 18/09 AM 1.4 0.2 0.7 1-2 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the White Oak River, Bogue and Core Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Carteret County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.3 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.1 -1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.5 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 17/10 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.1 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the White Oak River, Bogue and Core Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Carteret County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.3 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.1 -1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.5 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 17/10 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.1 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Key West. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Upper Keys in Monroe County through 615 AM EDT At 549 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plantation, or 9 miles southwest of Key Largo, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds near 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Key Largo, Plantation, Rock Harbor and Islamorada. This includes US 1 between mile markers 89 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Orange; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 720 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-16 07:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Buchanan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Buchanan and McDowell Counties through 800 AM EDT At 733 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Grundy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Welch, Grundy, Gary, War, Davy, Bradshaw, Iaeger, Jolo, Stacy, Coalwood, Hurley, Avondale, Cucumber, Roseann and Vansant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/12 AM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 17/01 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 18/01 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.1/ 7.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 19/02 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 16/10 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 18/12 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 18/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 19/01 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 17/12 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 17/01 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 19/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Over Culebrita in Culebra and Kramer Park in St. Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND NORTHWESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Comments / 0