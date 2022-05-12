ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Albany TV Station Plans Friday Live Remote From Williamstown

By Stephen Dravis
iBerkshires.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday morning, television viewers throughout the region will be waking up with Williamstown. Albany, N.Y.'s, Channel 10 will do a live broadcast of its "Wake Up With 10" morning show from the lawn in front of the Williams Inn at the south end of Spring Street from...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Record

CREATE holds grand reopening and ribbon cutting at new location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — CREATE Community Studios recently celebrated a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at its new Saratoga Springs location. Founded in 2017, CREATE has two locations in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga spot first opened on Broadway, then moved in with the Living Resources Art Gallery and shared space. Now it’s Living Resources’ next door neighbor, with its own independent space.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Albany, NY
Local
Massachusetts Government
Williamstown, MA
Government
City
Williamstown, NY
State
Connecticut State
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Facing Prospect of Lengthy Town Meeting

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Increasingly, residents and town officials are talking about the problems with a town meeting form of government, and one of the issues raised is the length of the meeting and how they create an advantage for those who can attend a late meeting on a Tuesday night.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Dog Park Thanks Volunteers at Opening Ceremony

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Dog Dark had an opening event on Saturday to thank the volunteers and contributors for all their hard work in making the park a reality. "We want to celebrate everyone who has made the dog park possible. And our volunteers are priceless. They keep maintaining the park and helping us keep it up day to day," Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Becky Manship said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Cultural Council Extends Invitation to Join Committee

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council (PCC) is extending an invitation to Berkshire County residents to apply to join the committee. Those who join in the summer will be on board in time to participate in reviewing of the fall grant applications. The committee invites potential members to come to a meeting, ask questions and see how they can be involved. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 8, 7pm, Pittsfield City Hall, Room 203.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, May 13

Today's five things to know include an inspirational, heartfelt message from our own Liana Bonavita, a guilty plea from an Indian Lake man who assaulted a man in Corinth with a tomahawk, and a theft Assemblyman Andy Goodell won't soon forget.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Tv Station#Channel 10#Abc#Gma#The Chamber Of Commerce#Williams College#Williamstown Chamber
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga BLM holding vigil for Darryl Mount

On Friday night, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Darryl Mount, a city resident who died nine months after a 2013 police chase that left him with injuries that led to his death at 22 nine months later. The vigil is held on the anniversary of his death.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New experience for outdoor lovers opens in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County is now home to a new recreational experience. Tupelo Community Forest is a 145 acre forest with three miles of trails for mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The project is part of the effort to connect more than 40,000 acres in the Palmertown Range from the Adirondack...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga CoWorks announces third downtown Saratoga Springs location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga CoWorks is opening its third downtown Saratoga Springs location with a new 5,000 square-foot space at 92 Congress St. set to debut this summer. Since 2014, this Spa City-based coworking provider has been catering to professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote employees. The second floor Congress...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Letter: E-Scooters Injuries: A New Epidemic

With the advent of the Bird e-scooters in Pittsfield, available to anyone with a license, a few cents, and a cell phone, I hope that Berkshire Medical Center's emergency room is ready for the traumatic brain injuries coming down the road. The rentals don't include helmets and I've seen plenty...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Select Board Sending Support Letter for Union Block Renovations

DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board unanimously voted to offer a letter of support for a state grant to develop residential units in the Union Block. Owners Linda and Faisal Ali are applying through the Community One Stop for Growth portal for development funding to construct apartments on the top floor of the three-story Union Block and add an elevator on the east side. The cost of the undertaking is upwards of $1.2 million.
DALTON, MA
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
iBerkshires.com

Flushing of Pittsfield's Water System Week 4

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Monday, May 16 marks the final week for the flushing of the city of Pittsfield's water system. Water mains throughout the city will be flushed to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products. Mains will be flushed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 John Street: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Robert B. Bernier and Patricia A. Bernier, $80,000 on 04/26/2022. 3 Richmond Street: Gary Ganthier and Marie M. Ganthier of Adams to Manuel Hernandez-Novo, $112,500 on 04/29/2022. 31 Richmond Lane: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Lancasterhaus LLC, $150,000 on 04/29/2022.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy