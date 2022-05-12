Bourne has four contested races on the ballot. Here's who's running for election.

The town election on May 17 will include contested races for selectmen/sewer commissioners, Board of Health, School Committee and trustees of the Veterans Memorial Community Center .

Voters will also be asked to decide whether the town should communicate with state officials to oppose any plans by Holtec Pilgrim, LLC, to dump radioactive water in Cape Cod Bay.

Who's running for election in Bourne?

In the race for selectmen/sewer commissioners, four candidates are running for two seats: incumbent Peter Meier, Melissa Ann Ferretti, James Potter and George Sala. The term is for three years.

In the race for Board of Health member, two candidates are running for one position: Barbara Princicotta and Belinda Rubenstein. The term is for three years.

In the race for School Committee, four candidates are running for two open positions: incumbent Emily Gibney Berry, incumbent Maureen Elizabeth Fuller, Francis Aloysius Cichowski, Jr. and John Morrill. The term is for three years.

In the race for trustee of the Veterans Memorial Community Center, two candidates are running for one open position: incumbent Joseph Gordon and William Doherty. The term is for three years.

More: Bourne dock and pier moratorium could be lifted

Moderator: Incumbent Amy Kullar is the only candidate for a one-year term.

Constable: Incumbent Richard White is the only candidate for a three-year term.

Jonathon Bourne Library Trustee: Todd Benedict and Perry Davis will run uncontested for three-year terms.

Planning Board: David O’Connor, Patricia Nemeth and Amanda Wing will run uncontested for three-year terms.

Curious Cape Cod: The strange case of the leaking dune in Truro

Housing Authority: There is a one-year position open for housing authority, but no one is running. Whoever gets the most write-in votes will win, according to the town clerk’s office.

School Committee: Kerrie Maria Scofield will run uncontested for a one-year term.

Recreation Authority: Incumbent John Coughlin will run uncontested for a three-year term.

Ballot questions in Bourne

The only ballot question is a non-binding public advisory question which asks if the town should communicate with state officials to oppose any plans by Holtec Pilgrim, LLC, to dump radioactive water in Cape Cod Bay.

More: Cape town leaders oppose radioactive water release in Cape Cod Bay, in letters filed at hearing

Where do I vote in Bourne?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct locations:

Veterans Memorial Community Building (Precincts 1,2,3) — 239 Main St., Buzzards Bay

Bourne Middle School (Precincts 4,7) — 77 Waterhouse Road, Bourne

St. Johns Parish Center (Precincts 5, 5A, 6) — 841 Shore Road, Pocasset

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne has four contested races on the ballot. Here's who's running for election.