Dennis, MA

Opinion: This Dennis restaurant's reopening signals a return to pre-pandemic normal

By Cynthia Stead
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
Our long national nightmare is over. The Toast Store is open!

That’s not the real name, but long ago that is what a neighborhood child called the restaurant in the small red building on Old Bass River Road, just north of where the Rail Trail is today. Entering the restaurant, to the left were shelves of Cheerios and Frosted Flakes, loaves of Nissen bread, and canned fruit. But on the right was a small lunch counter with a few stools and a grill.

A lot of the business was take-out rather than at the counter for those working at town hall. There wasn’t much in the way of restaurants back then, since Patriot Square didn’t exist yet. The parking lot was always too small, and one of the first signs of spring were the rows of cars parked awkwardly along the side of the road near the restaurant.

But now, we can start waiting for that family to leave so we can take their space. The Red Cottage Restaurant is opening again.

Although it had opened as just a restaurant in 1951, it became a variety store with a lunch counter in 1953. If you do not know what a variety store is, you likely do not know what a spa is either, so you must be from New Jersey. You may not be interested in this restaurant, it’s kind of crowded, so go along.

The lunch was almost secondary until the Rosenbach family took it over. Chuck and Maureen served a very fine lunch indeed, but it is not every breakfast and lunch counter that is run by a graduate of Johnson & Wales like their son, Dan Rosenbach. Over time, the food has gotten a little more sophisticated, but it has never waned in popularity.

We have a lot of good food on Cape. So what makes the Red Cottage special?

It was always a community place. Sited where it was, it was always a favorite for the workers at the former Dennis Town Hall up the street. Department heads and part-time clerks shared adjacent stools, and it was a fine place to buttonhole a selectman. It was almost required to leave your nomination papers up by the front counter so people could find out you were running — and the unofficial cafeteria of town hall workers is a fine place to locate actual registered voters.

And while the property where the old town hall building stood is now just a parking lot for the rail trail, the Red Cottage is still a place to see your neighbors and maybe the people who just open up the place next door to you once June comes. The wait staff is cordial but quick. As the food arrives and people dig in the wait staff circulate efficiently among the tables to make sure you can enjoy exactly what you want. There aren’t that many places where people are willing to line up in the parking lot to eat but that is how good the food is.

COVID hit the Red Cottage hard, like most restaurants. The inside had to close, and there wasn’t enough outdoor space as it was for cars, let alone trying to set up tables. The choice had to be made and the choice was to close. But this was not easily accepted by loyal patrons. All through the summer of 2021, all eyes were glued to the door, looking to see if there were any signs of life.

A Red Cottage Facebook page was created to report any movements. Someone named Charissa posted that on Aug. 21, 2021, there was a light on inside and a shadow of a person! There was an ugly rumor started that when the Red Cottage did re-open, you would need a Dennis Resident Beach sticker in order to eat there. But after the secret Festivus party, the page was paused so no more of the secret re-opening plans could be leaked.

But now is the hour! The Red Cottage Restaurant will indeed be open once again next week!

It’s more than a restaurant, it’s a signal that life may finally be getting normal again. So stop by to eat. Try the hollandaise that is so good you could enjoy it on a spare tire if you had to — maybe chewy, but tastes great.

And be sure to say hello to your neighbor, even if you don’t know their name. Your waitress can tell you while she takes your order anyway.

Cynthia Stead is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times and can be contacted at cestead@gmail.com.

