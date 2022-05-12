N-K Band receives grant

The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band received $1,000 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to purchase band instruments for N-K students. The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band was one of seven recipients of grants totaling $25,000 awarded by the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) in 2021. With funds from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, it is possible to put instruments in the hands of students who need them. The band program performs in parades, pep-bands, football games, homecoming coronations, Memorial Day services, and more, providing learning opportunities for students and enjoyment for the community. The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas.