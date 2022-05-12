ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashwauk, MN

N-K Band receives grant

By Photo submitted
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1fgi_0fbOoVMe00

The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band received $1,000 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to purchase band instruments for N-K students. The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band was one of seven recipients of grants totaling $25,000 awarded by the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) in 2021. With funds from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, it is possible to put instruments in the hands of students who need them. The band program performs in parades, pep-bands, football games, homecoming coronations, Memorial Day services, and more, providing learning opportunities for students and enjoyment for the community. The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas.

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Gov. Walz Tours Flooding Impacting Farmers In Oslo, Minnesota

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz travels to northwest Minnesota to get a first hand look at how the spring flooding is impacting farmers and the planting season. Walz stopped by Jim Nelson’s farm in Oslo. This time last year, Nelson and his sons were completely done...
OSLO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashwauk, MN
City
Goodland, MN
City
Keewatin, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Pengilly, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Band#The Band#Swan Lake#Charity#Nacf
cbs3duluth.com

Firefighters rescue paddleboarders 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior Saturday afternoon. Both individuals were safely brought aboard Marine 19 with no injuries at around 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, the likely reason the juveniles drifted out so...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota College Swimmer Saved A Man And Two Children From Drowning

Marena Kouba was a swimmer for St. Cloud State which definitely came in handy as she and her boyfriend Dayton were on vacation in the Upper Penninsula of Michigan in July of 2020. They made their way out to a sandbar when they spotted an uncle with his niece and nephew. She told WCCO-CBS "I thought that they were laughing out in the water, but it turns out that they were actually screaming. And Dayton was like, ‘Hey maybe you should go check that out, I dove into the water and swam out there.”
MINNESOTA STATE
ktwb.com

Minnesota’s costly mistake

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — It was a costly mistake in Minnesota. About 45,000 of the richest Minnesotans owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. The Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water...
KDHL AM 920

Error Mean Wealthiest Minnesotans Owe State $38 Million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities said the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn't reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy