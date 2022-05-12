ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

One-car crash injures driver

By FRIENDS OF THE NORTHLAND FIREWIRE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

Virginia EMS/Fire personnel were dispatched this morning to a single vehicle crash in Virginia. The incident was reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue. Crews first stabilized the vehicle so it would not rollover and then cut the roof to remove the driver. The driver was transported by a Virginia ambulance to Essentia Health-Virginia with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire. There was damage to a street sign and light pole as a result of the crash,’’ according to the Virginia Police Department. “The matter is still under investigation.’’

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

