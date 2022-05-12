'Judaism will always be there': Tifereth Israel celebrates 100 years in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD — When Rabbi Raphael Kanter came to the Tifereth Israel Congregation 25 years ago, he never dreamed he would be there for the congregation's 100th anniversary.

But this month, the congregation will celebrate that milestone 100th anniversary as Kanter also celebrates his 25th year as the synagogue's spiritual leader.

In the last 25 years, Kanter has witnessed many changes in Judaism including a transition from a time when women did not have equality under the ritual within the synagogue.

Over the years, he's seen the "Jewish world" transform. "My children could never imagine a world without Israel. To me, it was an amazing thing to have the state of Israel," he said.

"My contribution has been to help the congregation transition these historical moments, in a way that's positive and strengthening."

Temple started on South Sixth Street

The original temple at 42 South Sixth St., was led by rabbi was Rabbi Nachman Arnoff, followed by Rabbi Alexander Burnstein and then Rabbi Bernard Ziskind, who served the congregation for 40 years.

In 1966, Tifereth Israel built and moved to a synagogue at 145 Brownell Ave. The Iglesia de Dios, Church of God, now owns the original building.

"It was very exciting for us," remembered Barbara Samuel, 94, who has been with Tifereth since 1950.

"We were very active members of the synagogue. We wanted a new building and a new location. We worked very hard to achieve that."

In 2006, Samuels served as president for two years — following in her husband's footsteps decades later — one of the only couples in the temple to do so. "And had I been younger, I would have stayed on because I loved being president," she said.

Inside Tifereth Israel

Inside the enormous sanctuary, over the ark which contains 12 Torahs, are the first two words of each of the Ten Commandments in Hebrew.

Scrolled across the top of the bima is the Psalm 143: 8, also in Hebrew, which reads, "The way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee."

Kanter also revealed that the building, from a helicopter view, is shaped as a stick-figure fish. He has no idea if this was an architecture choice or not.

Since 2009, half of the building has been rented to Our Sisters' School, an education program for girls in grades 5 to 8.

A 'strong and active' congregation

The synagogue offers several programs such as daily morning and evening services, a Hebrew school, bar/bat Mitzvah classes, workshops as well as an active Sisterhood, united youth program (USY) and Minyan Breakfast Club.

"It's very exciting that we have remained strong and active all these years," Samuels said. "Religion is something that's very individual and how you feel about it is also from inside of you."

Originally from the West End of New Bedford, Samuels attended a grammar school in which half the students were Jewish. Now living in Padanaram Village, she said most of her children and grandchildren have all had experiences at Tifereth throughout the years.

"I think going on Saturday morning Shabbat to services, on a regular basis, was a very high point in my life," she said.

"It's part of my life. I love that place. It's part of me."

Observing the changes in Judaism

President Martin Levin, who was inaugurated in the middle of the pandemic, said he worked with UMass Dartmouth's associate professor Erin Bromage who went viral for his blog post, "The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them," gaining more than 13 million views, on COVID safety measures.

Levin said they had to purchase a giant fan to help circulate the air in the sanctuary as well as other requirements to help keep the congregants, made up of 325 families, feel safe when returning to services.

"It has been a busy year for me," he said. "But happy that we're back together."

He also set up live-streaming cameras for virtual services.

Matching with the congregation

As the son of a rabbi, Kanter grew up in Sharon, attended the University of Pennsylvania, was an itinerant in New York City and Los Angeles, then served as an assistant rabbi in Kansas City for five years, before relocating to New Bedford.

"A match was made, as we say," he added..

Kanter said what he likes about the congregation is its connection with one another and how accepting they are to all walks of life, including the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

"I live by the principle that every human being has a soul, a divine spark, and that divine spark that exists within them needs to be honored," Kanter said.

"And that doesn't matter who you are."

Kanter said he has about two years left in him at Tifereth before his retirement. "I just don't have the energy that I used to have," he said.

"Fortunately, I knew what I was getting into because I grew up in a rabbi's family."

Plans for the 100th celebration

On Friday, May 20, the iconic celebration will start with a Kabbalat Shabbat featuring musicians Shelley Katsh and Friends. On Saturday, Boston Globe's TV critic Matthew Gilbert will speak about Judaism in media followed by a Kiddush luncheon.

Then on Sunday, May 22, is a community celebration featuring food from Ella’s Wood Burning Mobile Oven, local musicians Stan Sherman, Gary Brown, Steve Mazza, Seth Asser, Nathaniel Schudrich, Dan Schwartz and the Alef Beats, Brown/RISD A Capella group.

There will also be a centennial scavenger hunt, a rock-climbing wall, rainbow ice cream truck, a silent auction and art projects.

The temple is also organizing a historical exhibit they want to have displayed in the temple for at least a few months after the event. It will feature a decades display board, oral history collection, digital picture gallery and artifacts.

"It's a little bit like planning for a bar or bat mitzvah for your children," said Eve Sky, vice president of the temple's board and on the celebration's planning committee.

"I don't get to synagogue as often as I would like to. This is definitely giving me a connection and a reason to stay connected. For that part, I am really happy to do it."

As for the temple's future, Kanter hopes Tifereth will continue for at least another generation. "Religion will always be there, and I think Judaism will always be there," he said.

"We've been here, a part of this community for 100 years. We're built into it."

