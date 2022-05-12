ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Ready for summer nights at the clam shack? Here are some must-try spots on the SouthCoast

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nusF_0fbOoOQn00

There is something about crispy seafood dipped in tartar sauce that just screams summertime. It's a SouthCoast tradition to head out to a local clam shack and get your battered seafood that is fried to perfection on a warm day. Childhood memories are brought back the moment you pull into the parking lot and the smells of the ocean encompass your senses.

Thankfully the time has come for all the clam shacks to open their doors for the summer season. Get ready for dinner on picnic tables, lots of napkins, and quality time outside on a beautiful night.

Summer 2022:10 movies coming out this summer, from 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Flo's Clam Shack

4 Wave Ave., Middletown, R.I. | https://www.flosclamshacks.com

Flo's opened for the season on March 25 and has already started slinging out their trademark dishes. Go small with the classic cup of Chowda and three Clamcakes for $8.95 or get it all with the Fisherman Platter for $32.95, which has all your favorites — fried clams, clam strips, calamari, shrimp, scallops, fish, topped off with a clamcake.

The Whale’s Tail

52 Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 3, New Bedford | https://www.whalestailnb.com

Last month the Whale's Tail set out the picnic tables to serve their crowd-pleasers. Start with Rhode Island-style Calamari with hot cherry peppers and sriracha aioli for $12.95 or jump right to the market priced Fried Clam Roll whole belly clams with house tartar or sriracha aioli.

Fish and chips spots:Here's where to get your fish and chips in the New Bedford area.

Dicky's Clam Shack

880 State Road, Dartmouth or 14 Fall River Ave., Rehoboth | https://www.dickysclamshack.com

Dicky's Rehoboth location is now open and the Dartmouth location is set to open on May 19. A good start to any meal is a mild or spicy Quahog for $5.49 and for a sampling of your favorites order the market-priced Seafood Combo and pick 3: fish, oysters, scallops, clams, or shrimp.

Evelyn's Drive In

2335 Main Road, Tiverton, R.I. | http://www.evelynsdrivein.com

This month Evelyn's opened up ready to serve your food with a stunning view. Chef Mike's Mini Stuffies are a fan favorite at $9.99, littleneck clams halved and stuffed with a secret blend of clams and seasonings topped with a Tabasco aioli. For a unique treat try their market-priced Lobster Chow Mein, Fall River style chow mein topped with 5 ounces of lobster meat.

Macray's Seafood

115 Stafford Road, Tiverton, R.I. | https://www.macraysseafood.com

Macray's beachy and family-friendly atmosphere creates the scene for a great meal. Fresh cod made into crispy fried fish nuggets for $7.99 are a family delight or get the fried clam plate with whole bellies for $31.99 and savor the taste of the sea.

The Oxford Creamery

98 County Road, Route 6, Mattapoisett | https://oxfordcreamery.com

With a seafood meal and an ice cream dessert Oxford Creamery is open for business. You can't go wrong with a Small Fish & Chips with coleslaw and french fries for $14, or the scallop roll complete with coleslaw and fries for $18.75.

Blount Clam Shack on the Waterfront

335 Water St., Warren, R.I. | https://blountretail.com/warren

Blount Clam Shack opened up this week to cook up your seafood classics. You must try the New England Shack Fries for $20.99 — french fries topped with Blount New England Clam Chowder, white Cheddar cheese, fried shrimp, and fried sea scallops. Another good choice to try is the Spicy Shrimp Wrap for $14.99 — fried shrimp, lettuce, fresh salsa, Kick ‘N’ Bayou sauce, and Cheddar cheese.

Frates Drive-In

1423 Somerset Ave., Taunton | http://www.fratesdrive-in.com

Frates hopes to bring nostalgia to your dinner time. Clam cakes are a New England staple and you can get five for $9.99 to start your evening or jump right into the market priced Buffalo Shrimp box complete with fries and coleslaw.

Barlow's Clam Shack

856 Scenic Hwy., Buzzards Bay | https://www.barlowsclamshack.com

Finishing up renovations should allow Barlow's to open up in June. Just in time for you to taste their fish sandwich for $11 get a fresh-caught, locally sourced serving of fish topped with iceberg lettuce on a grilled bulkie roll with fries. If you like clams but not the bellies get the Clam Strip Plate for $17 — delicious clams without the bellies served with coleslaw, tarter sauce, and fries.

Burrito bucket list:12 must-try dishes on the SouthCoast

Schultzy's Snack Shack

346 Park Ave., Portsmouth, R.I. | http://schultzyssnackshack.com

Head back to your childhood memories when you visit Schultzy's to get your seafood and ice cream. Can't beat the taste or price of a Stuffed Quahog for $4.50 — Shack stuffies are loaded with clams and local chourico. For dinner order the Crispy Shrimp Basket for $16.95 — hand-peeled, lightly battered shrimp served with french fries and ShackSlaw, tartar, and cocktail sauces.

Comments / 1

Related
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Earthquakes rattle Rhode Island coast this weekend

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Did you feel the earth move?. Well it did, not once, not twice, but three times this weekend. Three earthquakes were registered by the United States Geological Survey on the coast of Rhode Island. The first was on Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m., a 2.2...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Taunton, MA
City
Mattapoisett, MA
New Bedford, MA
Restaurants
New Bedford, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Fish Sandwich#Summer Nights#Fresh Fish#Fish And Chips#Food Drink#Southcoast#Clamcakes#The Fisherman Platter#Sriracha Aioli
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Bad Checks, Botched ‘Donation’ & Bees

7:39 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man for driving with a suspended license when he was stopped on Middle Road after police clocked him going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone. The man told police he was on his way to work and hadn’t realized he was speeding. He also told police he did not have a great driving record. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave him a district court summons and a speeding ticket; a relative arrived to pick up the man and the car.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report – May 12, 2022

While wind hampered fishing efforts this past week, it certainly didn’t stop more fish from moving into Cape Cod waters. As conditions return to fishable, anglers are finding that more slot and “over-slot” – stripers larger than 35 inches – have moved in. The schoolie...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers arrived to find fifty to hundred people […]
FALL RIVER, MA
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
730
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy