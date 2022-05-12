ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

'Big shoes to fill': Profile Tavern hopes to become a Freetown institution like The Nephews

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qO7aX_0fbOoJ1A00

FREETOWN — Five months later after popular family restaurant The Nephews closed down, a new restaurant, Profile Tavern, has opened in its spot.

"We have big shoes to fill," said Jay P. Lanagan, co-owner of the newly established eatery named after Freetown's iconic Profile Rock and located at 2 Crossroad Drive.

"The Nephews was an institution in Freetown that generations of people frequently visited," Lanagan added. "It was for celebrations, it was for a Friday nights out... we're kind of hoping to carry on with that tradition."

Aside from the shape of the bar and a few wooden booths, the restaurant's interior has undergone a major facelift, according to Lanagan.

They used reclaimed wood from Gurney Sawmill, sourced stone from Global Marble & Granite in Hyannis, and worked with a local marine upholstery company to redo all the seats.

"We tried to really kind of break out the space," Lanagan said, noting that they added white subway title, and replaced the televisions and light fixtures.

Lanagan said they are going for a modern farmhouse look, as opposed to the previous look which was a classic Italian restaurant.

"We were challenged with sort of making it a little bit more contemporary, but also fit in with what we consider kind of like a rural mountain town, which is where we got the Profile Tavern kind of logo and concept," Lanagan said.

What's on the menu

As co-owner of downtown New Bedford restaurants such as Corks Wine and Tapas and Rose Alley Ale House, Lanagan admitted that Profile Tavern has the largest kitchen they've ever worked inside.

"The previous owner did an excellent job in keeping it clean and it flows really nicely, but it's really big from a kitchen perspective," he said.

Lanagan said that although they bought The Nephews building, they did not buy the recipes. So they have to start from scratch with the menu.

"The guys in the kitchen are really getting creative and are really focused on getting it right," Lanagan added. "We want to really provide a quality product."

The menu will include chicken wings with many flavors and rubs, bar pizza, specialty salads as well as prime rib, steak, lasagna and chicken Parmesan. They will also have a kids' menu.

Lanagan said they have ambitions to do breakfast and brunch eventually on the weekends.

Taking over an iconic spot

As a child, Lanagan spent some time in Freetown hanging with his cousins. He grew up playing pond hockey and running through the woods. "It was sort of an escape, 15 minutes away from the city," he said.

In December 2021, the 26-year-old Italian restaurant announced it was closing its doors after the sudden passing of its owner Ron Stapleton, in October 2021.

"My husband built that place from nothing," said said Sandy Stapleton in a previous Standard-Times interview. "He was tough, expected a lot, but people wanted to please him and respected him."

Lanagan said that his co-owner Howie Mallowes approached him and their partners, Pat Long and Al Peters, about buying the restaurant.

"I had to educate myself a little bit about the location," Lanagan said. "Coincidentally, I knew some of the extended family and we started to communicate."

Heidi Stapleton will serve as the general manager. "She knows everybody and she knew how this place was run," Lanagan said. "And it was run very well."

The Nephews was an institution in the town of Freetown, according to Lanagan. He said that his team is approaching the spot humbly and trying to listen to what people want in return.

They hope it can continue supporting the community as its predecessor did. "We hope it still has a comfortable and inviting atmosphere that people once enjoyed and were used to," added Lanagan.

"We look forward to seeing people come back."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 1

Related
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Hyannis, MA
New Bedford, MA
Restaurants
New Bedford, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Freetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Family Restaurant#Salad#Food Drink#The Nephews#Gurney Sawmill#Global Marble Granite#Italian#The Profile Tavern#Corks Wine
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Fantasy-turned-reality: A look at the $60 million gothic castle for sale

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses. Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether...
WOODSTOCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
WPRI 12 News

K-9 Ruby put down after ‘sudden, acute, and untreatable illness’

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police said that K-9 Ruby was put down on Friday after a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11-and-a-half years old. “Today the Rhode Island State Police family is mourning the death of K-9 Ruby,” said Colonel Darnell Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
thisis50.com

Rhode Island’s First Black Owned TV Show

Biography: Commencing her career in multimedia, Remi Jones, launched her self titled television show, Remi TV. The show became vastly popular and acquired syndication, debuting on TV-9 and the PEG network. Expanding in her notoriety Remi interviewed a plethora of celebrities throughout New York City ranging from Dame Dash, Joey Fatone, Wyclef Jean, Lil Mo, Remy Ma and DJ Kay Slay. The renowned talk show led her to solidify features in national outlets such as Forbes, Yahoo, Bossip, Sheen Magazine, Thrive Global, HipHop Weekly and on Hot 97.
MUSIC
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
730
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy