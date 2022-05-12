ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE returns to Utica in July with Sunday Stunner

By Kenny Lacy, Observer-Dispatch
Mohawk Valley Garden CEO Robert Esche has announced that the WWE will return to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium with the WWE Sunday Stunner on July 24.

WrestleMania 38:Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns his way back into the ring, Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

WrestleMania 38 takeaways:Roman Reigns takes down Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee gets stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin

The event card features some of the biggest names in WWE right now. Some of the big matchups include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew Mcintyre vs. Sami Zayn and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will take on Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

Other big names at the event include Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, The New Day and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

Tickets for the WWE Sunday Stunner go on sale 10 a.m. May 13 and can be purchased on empirestatetix.com, in person at Adirondack Bank Center Box Office or by calling 315-790-9070.

Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Kenny Lacy at klacy@gannett.com.

