The Crookston Pirate Baseball team is looking to carry over the momentum of their 25-2 win yesterday over BGMR when they host Kittson County Central, and Ada-Borup/West this afternoon from Jim Karn Field in Crookston. KCC and Ada-Borup/West are playing each other at 3:00 p.m. from Jim Karn Field, so the Pirates game with KCC will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. with their game against Ada-Borup/West taking place shortly after. The game with KCC can be heard on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show sometime around 4:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO