Marion, OH

Marion City Council approves street paving list for 2022

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 4 days ago

Portions of 14 streets in the City of Marion will be paved during the 2022 road work season.

Marion City Council approved an ordinance on Monday that listed all of the roadways scheduled for repair this year. The ordinance grants authorization for Director of Public Works Jim Bischoff "to prepare plans and specifications, advertise for bids and enter into all necessary contracts for the 2022 Street Resurfacing Project."

Work will be paid for out of the city's Street Construction Maintenance and Repair Fund. Bischoff said the estimated cost of resurfacing the 14 streets is approximately $1.1 million.

Following is the list of streets in Marion that will be paved this year:

• Central Drive from Roberts Avenue to Fairpark Avenue

• Fairpark Avenue from Central Drive and to Robinson Street

• Nassau Drive from Littleton Drive to Robinson Street

• W. Fairground Street from Kellogg Parkway to Eastern railroad crossing

• Amherst Drive from Rodney Drive to Keener Avenue

• Olney Avenue/Lilac Lane from Poppy Place to Bellefontaine Avenue

• Osgood Street from Cheney Avenue to S. Prospect Street

• Poppy Place from Lilac Lane to the dead end

• S. Grand Avenue from Indiana Avenue to Center Street

• Hane Avenue from Mount Vernon Avenue to Indiana Avenue

• Blois Drive from Langeais Drive to 450 feet north of Blois

• Burgundy Drive and Circle from Normandy Drive to Marseilles Drive

• Riviera Drive from Bexley Drive to Richland Road

• Vernon Heights Boulevard from Delaware Avenue to Bexley Drive

According to the city's annual report, portions of 15 streets were included in the 2021 resurfacing program. The city spent a total of $1,115,200 on the project last year.

Grant will fund new airport equipment

Grant will fund new airport equipment

City council also approved an ordinance allowing Director of Public Service Cathy Chaffin to apply for grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) that will pay for the purchase of a new visual glide slope indicator at the Marion Municipal Airport.

The ground-based device consists of a series of lights that assists pilots during the landing process. The system currently in place at the Marion Municipal Airport was first installed on Runway 7/25 in 1983.

According to Chaffin, the total estimated project price is $372,000. Of that amount, the ODOT grant would provide about $353,400 with a 5% local match of $18,6000 needed.

The ordinance also allows Chaffin to advertise for bids and enter into contracts with companies needed to complete the project.

"This is the annual ODOT grant funds application," said Director of Aviation Matt Arnold. "This will allow us to replace the visual glide slope indicator. It's a visual landing for pilots out at the airport. (The new system) will have LED lighting and require less maintenance and get us up to standards."

He said the project is part of the airport's 10-year

Arnold said the Marion Municipal Airport averages nearly 100 operations daily and a total of about 36,000 operations annually. He said an operation "is considered any landing, takeoff, approach or use of our navigation equipment on the airport."

For information about the Marion Municipal Airport, go to its website marionohioairport.com .

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion City Council approves street paving list for 2022

NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by car in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking on US-42 Saturday evening in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states the crash occurred at 9:30pm when Neil Miller, 72, was walking on US-42 between the US-30 ramps and was hit by a […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard City Schools bus hits bicyclist

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Hilliard City Schools bus. Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, the bus hit a male cyclist on Davis Road, halfway between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Bradley High […]
HILLIARD, OH
WTRF- 7News

“They just don’t care,” Fish Creek Road resident begs for help

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Helpless, frustrated, and burned out. That describes how one Marshall County resident feels about his ongoing property disaster.    Imagine begging for help for 14 years, that is exactly what William Zervos Jr. says he has been doing.   Zervos lives deep in the mountains of Marshall County and has lived on Fish Creek Road since […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police department issues statement regarding “emaciated” K-9

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The local police department has issued a statement regarding the allegations of a malnourished K-9. The statement is in response to a national animal rights group who claimed the dog was “emaciated.”. The story was originally covered by the Guardian this week, who reported that...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg man indicted for domestic violence

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Centerburg man on May 9 on one count each of domestic violence, assault, and having weapons while under disability. There is also a forfeiture specification relating to the weapon. Scott A. Cowgill, 44, allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to...
CENTERBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in serious Franklin County car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is injured following a serious Franklin County car crash Friday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, police responded to Shook Road in Hamilton Township just after 7:30 a.m. A Lincoln MKZ was heading south on Shook Road when the driver lost control...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
