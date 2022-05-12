Legals for May, 12 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of Polson Polson, MT Well House, Well 8 Project General Notice City of Polson (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Well House, Well 8 Project Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the City Hall located at 106 1st St E, Polson, MT 59860, until Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project includes the following Work: Installation of approximately 50 feet of 8-IN PVC C900 water main, flushing and disinfection of water main, concrete foundation pad, and coordination with well house manufacturer. A Pre-engineered well house shall be completely constructed and tested by a package station manufacturer and shall include the building and everything inside the building including and not limited to: piping, pipe supports, electrical, equipment, chemical tubing and pumps, and SCADA. Additionally, SCADA upgrades will be performed at Clearview Tank to be integrated with the Well House operations. Bids are requested for the following Contract: Well House, Well 8 Project Obtaining the Bidding Documents The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: HDR 700 SW Higgins Ave., Suite 200 Missoula, MT 59803 To obtain Bidding Documents either electronically or hard copies, contact: Devie Bessette with HDR at (406) 532-2200 or Devie.Bessette@hdrinc.com. The contact person for design questions is: Lizzy English Muir, PE with HDR. She can be contacted at (406) 544-1845 or Lizzy.English@hdrinc.com. Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM local time, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described above. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bidding Documents may be purchased from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Cost does not include shipping charges. Upon Issuing Office's receipt of payment, paper Bidding Documents or electronic documents on USB drive will be sent via the prospective Bidder's delivery service. The shipping charge amount will depend on the shipping method chosen. Bidding Documents are available for purchase in the following formats: Format Cost Bidding Documents (including half-size Drawings) $ 50 USB Drive containing Bidding Documents in portable document format (PDF) $ 15 Pre-bid Conference A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Polson City Hall located at 106 1st St E, Polson, MT 59860 as well as an option to attend virtually via a web meeting. Attendance to the pre-bid conference is mandatory in order to submit a bid. Please request a meeting link from Lizzy English Muir with HDR at Lizzy.English@hdrinc.com or (406) 544-1845 if you plan to participate virtually. Additional Bid Requirements Bids must be sealed and clearly marked as "Well House, Well 8 Project" on the outside envelope. Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or Bid Bond payable to the City of Polson, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. The successful bidder shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful bidder and a certificate of that insurance shall be provided. If the Invitation to Bid is amended, then all terms and conditions which are not modified remain unchanged. It is the bidder's responsibility to keep informed of any changes to the solicitation. Bidders must sign and return with their bid an Acknowledgment of Addendum for any addendum issued. Bids that fail to include an Acknowledgement of Addendum may be considered unresponsive. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the Owner. Bidders are responsible for reviewing all bidding documents. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: City of Polson By: Cindy Dooley Title: City Finance Office Published on April 21, 2022, and May 12, 2022. MNAXLP

City of Polson, Montana PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the City Commission will meet on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the Polson City Hall, 106 First Street East, Polson, Montana, to hold a public hearing for annexation, pursuant to 7-2-4401 MCA et seq., of tracts of real property and parcels of land described below, which includes incorporating such tracts of real properties and parcels of land to be incorporated into the municipal boundaries and providing municipal services thereon. Properties: (1) S05, T22 N, R20 W, Remainder Less Surveyed EST 185.86 AC (Geocode: 15- 3228-05-1-05-01-0000). Approximately 79 acres located west along Highway 93 adjacent to the City of Polson Airport and Polson KOA camp grounds. The general purpose of the annexation is to provide municipal services to the proposed developments: (1) a gaming business, (2) a recreational vehicle (RV) park, (3) a business center, and (4) a residential area. This public notice is made pursuant to 76-3-503 MCA and 7-2-4404 MCA. Staff report is available at City Hall, or online at www.cityofpolson.com. Written or oral comments are encouraged. Please submit all written comments by 5:00 p.m. on May 25, 2022, to City of Polson, City Clerk, 106 First Street East, Polson, Montana 59860. Contact Ed Meece, City Manager, (406) 883-8207, citymanager@cityofpolson.com, for further information. Published on May 5, 2022, and May 12, 2022. MNAXLP

The Honorable Judge of Tribal Court Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes PO 278 Pablo, MT 59855 IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION Eagle Bank Plaintiff vs William Tanner, Defendant Cause No 21-0317-CV SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE TRIBAL COURT SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby summoned to respond to the above-captioned complaint filed in Tribal Court. You have 15 days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and Tribal holidays) from the last date of publication of this summons in which to file your written answer with the Tribal Court. If you fail to respond to the complaint within the time provided under law, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint in the amount of $3,262.88 plus interest and costs to date. This Summons by Publication is issued pursuant to Title 1, chapter 2, Part 7, Rule 9(3), of the CS&KT laws codified. DATED this 29th day of March, 2022. /s/ Chelsi Camel Chelsi Camel Clerk of Court Published on May 5, 2022, May 12, 2022, and May 19, 2022. MNAXLP

The Honorable Judge of Tribal Court Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes PO 278 Pablo, MT 59855 IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION Eagle Bank Plaintiff vs Caroline Durglo, Defendant Cause No 22-0002-SC SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby directed to appear and answer the above-captioned complaint filed against you in Tribal Court in the Tribal Complex at Pablo, MT on the 14th day of June, 2022, at 9 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard and to have with you all books, papers, and other evidence, as well as witnesses, you may need in presenting your defense and/or in proving your counterclaim. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE APPOINTED TIME, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE ENTIRE AMOUNT DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,558.49 PLUS THE COSTS OF BRINGING SUIT. You are hereby further notified that, within 5 days (excluding weekends and Tribal holidays) of the last date of this publication, you may request that this case be removed from the Small Claims Division and transferred to the civil trial court in Tribal Court to be formally heard under the law and procedure provided under Tribal law. You may seek legal advice in deciding how to proceed. GIVEN under my hand this 3 day of May, 2022. (SEAL) /s/ Chelsi Camel Clerk of Court Published on May 12, 2022, May 19, 2022, and May 26, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on September 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM on the front steps of the Lake County Courthouse, 106 Fourth Avenue East, Polson, MT, the following described real property situated in Lake County, State of Montana: Lots 5 and 6 in Block 2 of Woods Bay Homesites, Lake County, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, Montana. More commonly known as 14268 Summit Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911. Steven Willeck, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to FNTIC, of Flathead Valley, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for American Advisors Group, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on September 25, 2014, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Lake County, State of Montana, on October 14, 2014, as Instrument No. 537897, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: American Advisors Group Assignment Dated: December 10, 2018 Assignment Recorded: January 11, 2019 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 567309 Assignee: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC Assignment Dated: December 2, 2021 Assignment Recorded: December 13, 2021 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 594497 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Lake County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, State of Montana, on October 29, 2021, as Instrument No. 593370, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to pay the real property taxes and insurance. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $80,200.15, interest in the sum of $28,522.35, and other amounts due and payable in the amount of $22,115.28 for a total amount owing of $130,837.78, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 21st day of April, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT10692 Published on May 5, May 12, May 19, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on September 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM on the front steps at the Lake County Courthouse located at 106 4th Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860, the following described real property situated in Lake County, State of Montana: Lot 4 of Arlee Pines, a Subdivision of Lake County, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, Montana. More commonly known as 73486 Arlee Pines Drive, Arlee, MT 59821. Crista Couture and Joseph Couture, as Grantors, conveyed said real property to Fidelity Title Agency, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Valley Bank of Ronan, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on November 14, 2016, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Lake County, State of Montana, on November 14, 2016 as Instrument No. 551716, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Assignment Dated: April 5, 2022 Assignment Recorded: April 7, 2022 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 597379 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Lake County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, State of Montana, on April 20, 2022, as Instrument No. 597606, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning November 1, 2021, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $161,958.96, interest in the sum of $3,344.48, escrow advances of $227.98, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $2,246.81 for a total amount owing of $167,778.23, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 26th day of April, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT11411 Published on May 12, 2022, May 19, 2022, May 26, 2022. MNAXLP

Montana Twentieth Judicial District Court, County of Lake In the matter of the Estate of Lyle Gene Bowerman, Deceased Cause No. DP-2016-14 Notice to Creditors Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present all claims within four (4) months after the date of this final public notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Kristie Morigeau, 39260 Overlook Drive, Polson, Mt. 59860, or filed with the Clerk of the above court. Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2022. Published on May 5, 2022, May 12, 2022, and May 19, 2022. MNAXLP

Montana 20th Judicial District Court Lake County In the name change of H. J. S., Cheyanne Smith, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-44 Dept. No.: 2002 Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child Deborah Kim Christopher This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a minor child's name. The hearing will be on 05/26/2022 at 10:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lake County. Date: 03/22/22 Lyn Fricker Clerk of District Court By: Mary Rensvold Deputy Clerk of Court Published on April 21, 2022, April 28, 2022, May 5, 2022, and May 12, 2022. MNAXLP

INVITATION TO BID St. Ignatius School District - Gym and Shop Addition St. Ignatius, MT Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees for St. Ignatius School District No. 28 will receive sealed bids from qualified General Contractors for the St. Ignatius School District - Gym and Shop Addition as specified in the Contract Documents. Bids will be received by Mail or Hand Delivered to. St. Ignatius School District at the District Office Attn: Jason Sargent 76 3rd Avenue St. Ignatius, MT 59865 Bids will be received until 3:00 pm local time, Thursday, May 19th, 2022. Bidders shall clearly mark the envelope "SEALED BID - ST. IGNATIUS SCHOOL DISTRICT - GYM AND SHOP ADDITION." Bids will only be accepted on the form provided within the Contract Documents. FAXED, ELECTRONIC OR E-MAIL COPIES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED Description. This work is to include all tools, equipment, materials, and labor to complete this project. This project will consist of three different areas of work. 1) Gymnasium Addition. A 2,500 square foot addition will be added to the Gymnasium this will be an extension to the Pre-Engineered Metal Building the existing exterior building frame was already built to be a free span for this exact addition. The mechanical system was also built with this addition in mind. 2) Shop Addition. A 1,017 square foot auto shop addition will be added to the north or the CTE existing shops. The foundation was previously installed in plans of this addition. New mechanical electrical will be required. 3) Old Gym Mechanical System. The existing mechanical system in the older gym is to be replaced with a new system and new duct work. Contract Documents. The Contract Documents consisting of Drawings and Project Specifications may be viewed or obtained via electronic documents on-line, electronic pdf, or hard copy at the office of Slate Architecture, 1470 North Roberts Street, Helena, MT 59601, (406) 457-0360. A plan deposit of $250.00 is required for the physical documents (postage may be required). Electronic versions of the Drawings and Project Manual have been uploaded to Montana Bid.com which includes the following plan exchanges: Billings Builders Exchange, Bozeman Builders Exchange, Butte Builders Exchange, Great Falls Builders Exchange, Helena Plans Exchange, Northwest Plans Exchange (Kalispell) and the Missoula Plans Exchange. Bid Bond. Montana 1% Gross Receipts Tax, State of Montana Prevailing Wage Rates and Montana Department of Labor and Industry Contractor Registration requirements apply to this project. Prevailing Wages. This project will be funded in part by ESSER funds and per 34 CFR §§ 76.600 and 76.600-75.618 will require Davis-Bacon Prevailing wages to be utilized. Pre-Bid Site Visit and Conference. It is strongly recommended that all interested general contractors attend this meeting. The pre-bid conference will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. We will meet at: St. Ignatius - High School's Main Doors (South side of the building) 76 3rd Avenue St. Ignatius, MT 59865 Published on May 5, 2022, and May 12, 2022. MNAXLP

Michael O'Brien Makayzia Counts St. Peter Law Offices, P.C. 2620 Radio Way P.O. Box 17255 Missoula, MT 59808 Telephone: (406) 728-8282 Facsimile: (406) 728-8141 Attorney for Personal Representative IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH & KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MADELINE I. FINLEY, Deceased. Department No. Cause No. 20-0137-P NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Isaac Charles Dupuis, return receipt requested, at St. Peter Law Offices, P.C., 2620 Radio Way, P.O. Box 17255, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true, accurate and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief. DATED this 21 day of February, 2022. /s/ Isaac Charles Dupuis Isaac Charles Dupuis Personal Representative DATED this 21 day of February, 2022. ST. PETER LAW OFFICES, P.C. /s/ Makayzia Counts Makayzia Counts Published on May 5, 2022, May 12, 2022, and May 19, 2022. MNAXLP